Dance the night away this International Dance Day at AMPM

A Latin dance night in store for all at AMPM on April 28 and 29

Image courtesy: AMPM

Latin rhythms will fill the air at AMPM this International Dance Day, so bring your best moves to dance the night away. With a curtain raiser on Monday, April 28, it's all about the dance, music and cocktails to ring in International Dance Day. While Monday is just the warm up, the real action begins on Tuesday night. Salsa expert Hitesh Teckchandani aka The Salsawala and Priyam Bose will host the main event accompanied by live music from Paddy y Los Gatos with three incredible brass artists flying in from Thailand.

With dance on everyone's minds, food and drinks from AMPM will keep you energised with the signature creations like Lal Maas Tacos, Miso Prawn Toast, Caramelised Fig and Brie Tart, and the Nolen Gur Cheesecake being some of the top choices. With three ticket categories, the one to go for is definitely the Entry with Unlimited Food and five drinks (choice of beer or cocktails) at Rs 3,000. For non-drinkers the Rs 2,000 ticket offers entry and unlimited food while those who are keen only on dancing have access to the dance for an entry fee of Rs 1,000. Head over to AMPM to enjoy the best of International Dance Day.

What: International Dance Day

When: April 28 and 29

Where: AMPM

Tickets:Rs 1,000 (only entry), Rs 2,000 (entry plus unlimited food), Rs 3,000 (entry+food+alcohol)

Timing: 8.30pm onwards on both days

—Debrup Chaudhuri