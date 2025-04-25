Dance the night away this International Dance Day at AMPM
A Latin dance night in store for all at AMPM on April 28 and 29
Published 25.04.25, 03:33 PM
Latin rhythms will fill the air at AMPM this International
Dance Day, so bring your best moves to dance the night away. With a curtain
raiser on Monday, April 28, it's all about the dance, music and cocktails to
ring in International Dance Day. While Monday is just the warm up, the real
action begins on Tuesday night. Salsa expert Hitesh Teckchandani aka The
Salsawala and Priyam Bose will host the main event accompanied by live music
from Paddy y Los Gatos with three incredible brass artists flying in from Thailand.
With dance on everyone's minds, food and drinks from AMPM
will keep you energised with the signature creations like Lal Maas Tacos, Miso
Prawn Toast, Caramelised Fig and Brie Tart, and the Nolen Gur Cheesecake being
some of the top choices. With three ticket categories, the one to go for is
definitely the Entry with Unlimited Food and five drinks (choice of beer or
cocktails) at Rs 3,000. For non-drinkers the Rs 2,000 ticket offers entry and
unlimited food while those who are keen only on dancing have access to the
dance for an entry fee of Rs 1,000. Head over to AMPM to enjoy the best of
International Dance Day.
What: International Dance Day
When: April 28 and 29
Where: AMPM
Tickets:Rs 1,000 (only entry), Rs 2,000 (entry plus
unlimited food), Rs 3,000 (entry+food+alcohol)
Timing: 8.30pm onwards on both days
—Debrup Chaudhuri
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?