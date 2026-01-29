attend

Craft Collective launches Kolkata chapter with exhibitions, talk, workshops

A four-day programme is being held from January 29 to February 1 at The Red Bari

Craft Collective, a new institution-led platform focussed on Indian craft and design, is set to launch its Kolkata chapter with a four-day programme from January 29 to February 1, 2026, at The Red Bari.

The initiative aims to create a shared space for artisans, designers, craft enterprises and institutions to engage with questions of relevance, market access and evolving practices within India’s craft ecosystems.

Organised by the Foundation for MSME Clusters in partnership with KARU, Red Strategy Partners and The Red Bari, with support from Cisco’s India Cash Grant Program, the inaugural edition brings together exhibitions, conversations and hands-on sessions.

Artisans from clusters such as Boko in Assam, Kotpad in Odisha and Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh will be part of the curated marketplace, alongside dialogue sessions featuring designers, historians and cultural practitioners.

Alongside master classes and cultural performances, the Kolkata edition positions itself as a starting point for longer conversations on craft, continuity and contemporary relevance.

Date: January 29 to February 1

Time: 11am to 8pm

Where: The Red Bari, 18, Sadananda Road, Kalighat

— My Kolkata Web Desk