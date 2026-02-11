Celebrate Valentine’s Week in Kolkata with new-generation Bengali boy band
Shudhu Tomakei Bhalobese Collective will play their latest releases on February 13 from 6.30pm.
Published 11.02.26, 04:45 PM
Image courtesy: Source: KCC
This Valentine’s Week, Kolkata Centre for Creativity will host KCC Offstage Season 2, Episode 5, featuring the much-loved Bengali band Shudhu Tomakei Bhalobese Collective.
Known as the ‘boy band with a soul’, this Kolkata-based Bengali indie-folk and pop group has quickly carved a space for itself with their nostalgic melodies, resonant songwriting, and soulful compositions.
Their live performances have an effortless charm, with easy warmth, unfiltered energy, and a sense of connection that pulls the audience in and makes them wish to stay longer. The band aims to offer fresh music, rebranding their song genre into satires, caricature, and quirky Bengali music.
With a sound that blends quirk, soul, and nostalgia, Shudhu Tomakei Bhalobese Collective has quickly emerged as a fresh and relatable voice in the city’s independent music scene, especially among young listeners.
Date: February 13
Time: 6.30pm onwards
Venue: KCC Amphitheatre
Recommended age: 18 and above
Tickets: Rs 300
–My Kolkata Web Desk
