Celebrate this Father’s Day with a walk with your beloved Dad

Walk and bond with the man who would walk to the world’s end for you

Image courtesy: Mosedu Knowledge Foundation/ Facebook

He’s walked so many miles for you, that it’s a distance beyond your imagination. This Father’s Day, start the morning bright and early just as he does. For the first time ever Kolkata is set to celebrate Father’s Day with a walking event organised by Mosedu Knowledge Foundation. A two kilometre walk for your father, with your father. An event that is celebrating our guiding lights, this event is free for all. Registrations are open and even if you don’t register, you can still turn up and take part in this first-of-its-kind walk. Two kilometres for him for the miles he’s walked for you. The event starts at 6.30am on Sunday, June 15. So, get your shoes out now and go on this walk with your dad.

What:Walk For your Father

When: Father’s Day, Sunday June 15

Where: Samaj Sebi Sangha

Timings: 6.30am

—My Kolkata Web Desk