Published 14.06.25, 12:38 PM
Image courtesy: Mosedu Knowledge Foundation/ Facebook
He’s walked so many miles for you, that it’s a distance
beyond your imagination. This Father’s Day, start the morning bright and early
just as he does. For the first time ever Kolkata is set to celebrate Father’s
Day with a walking event organised by Mosedu Knowledge Foundation. A two
kilometre walk for your father, with your father. An event that is celebrating
our guiding lights, this event is free for all. Registrations are open and even
if you don’t register, you can still turn up and take part in this first-of-its-kind
walk. Two kilometres for him for the miles he’s walked for you. The event
starts at 6.30am on Sunday, June 15. So, get your shoes out now and go on this
walk with your dad.
What:Walk For your Father
When: Father’s Day, Sunday June 15
Where: Samaj
Sebi Sangha
Timings: 6.30am
