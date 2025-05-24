attend

Hard Rock Café celebrating magic of Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal with special tribute night

The tribute night will see musicians Arc, Kaustav, Spandan and Ushoshi performing a selection of the most popular hits of the singers

Image courtesy: Hard Rock Cafe

Kolkata’s popular hangout spot, Hard Rock Cafe, located in Park Street, is all set to host a special evening celebrating the timeless voices of India’s iconic singers Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal, on May 24.

The tribute night will see musicians Arc, Kaustav, Spandan and Ushoshi performing a selection of the most beloved hits by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal.

The reimagined arrangements aim to connect with both longtime fans and a younger audience, offering a fresh take on familiar favourites. With lively music, the tribute offers a memorable experience honouring Sonu and Shreya.

As you lose yourself in the music, don’t miss out on Hard Rock Cafe’s famous menu favorites. Treat yourself to the Classic Nachos, the Original Legendary Burger, flavorful Tex Mex Chicken Skewers, or the hearty Fiesta Platter. Complement your meal with one of their expertly crafted cocktails—whether it’s the refreshing Rhythm & Rose Mule with vodka, ginger beer, and rose syrup; the tropical Bahama Mama blending coconut rum and pineapple juice; or the zesty Passion Fruit Mai Tai with a bold rum base.

For something with a Southern kick, try the smooth and fruity Southern Rock, or enjoy the bright, mango-infused Tropical Margarita.

Coffee enthusiasts can indulge in the rich and creamy Espresso Martini. And to end the night on a sweet note, the Hot Fudge Brownie and New York Cheesecake are must-tries.

Make your way to Hard Rock Cafe Kolkata and let the music sweep you away as the night comes alive with a celebration of unforgettable Bollywood classics.

—My Kolkata Web Desk