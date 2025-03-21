attend

Celebrate spring with poetry and music at ‘Rongmilanti’

The event at Kalamandir Auditorium will have names like Srikanto Acharya, Srijato and Jayati Chakraborty present

Kolkata’s cultural space is always buzzing with interesting events and performances. From poetry recitals on World Poetry Day on March 21 to celebrating spring or Basanta — if you have a knack towards performing arts, the March lineup is going to keep you busy.

To wipe away your weekday fatigue and end the week on a musical note, a special event, Rongmilanti, is scheduled to take place in Kalamandir, with My Kolkata as the digital media partner. Popular artistes like Srijato, Srikanto Acharya and Jayati Chakraborty, among others, will be present, including other noted names from the fields of music, literature, and culture.

When: March 22, 6PM

Where: Kalamandir Auditorium