Celebrate Poila Baisakh with live Bengali music at Tavern-Behind-Trincas
The weeklong celebrations at Park Street will witness performances by Paloma & Adil, Cizzy and Banglar Thek, and others
Published 07.04.25, 08:06 PM
Tucked behind the iconic Trincas on
Park Street, Tavern-Behind-Trincas is transforming Kolkata’s music scene by
offering a stage dedicated to Bengali music. Once a hidden speakeasy, Tavern
now pulses with nostalgia and new energy, hosting performances that range from
Rabindrasangeet to Bangla rock. The house band, Tavern-ér-Taal, anchors the
space, seamlessly blending Bengal’s musical past and present with a rotating
lineup of powerhouse performers. With Poila Baisakh around the corner, the
venue will be hosting a weeklong celebration titled Taal Baisakhi, which will
feature major names like Cizzy and Banglar Thek (April 9), a Bangla karaoke
night with KolkataPride.org (April 10), Paloma & Adil (April 11), and a
special Poila Jam (April 13). Drop in for a good time over finger-licking food
and refreshing tipples with a touch of nostalgia and some Bengali tunes.
Date: April 9-13
Time: 7.30pm onwards
Address: 17, Park St, behind
Trincas Restaurant, near The Park Hotel, out gate, Taltala, Kolkata-700016
— Jaismita Alexander
