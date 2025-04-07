attend

Celebrate Poila Baisakh with live Bengali music at Tavern-Behind-Trincas

The weeklong celebrations at Park Street will witness performances by Paloma & Adil, Cizzy and Banglar Thek, and others

Image courtesy: @tavernbehindtrincas/Instagram

Tucked behind the iconic Trincas on Park Street, Tavern-Behind-Trincas is transforming Kolkata’s music scene by offering a stage dedicated to Bengali music. Once a hidden speakeasy, Tavern now pulses with nostalgia and new energy, hosting performances that range from Rabindrasangeet to Bangla rock. The house band, Tavern-ér-Taal, anchors the space, seamlessly blending Bengal’s musical past and present with a rotating lineup of powerhouse performers. With Poila Baisakh around the corner, the venue will be hosting a weeklong celebration titled Taal Baisakhi, which will feature major names like Cizzy and Banglar Thek (April 9), a Bangla karaoke night with KolkataPride.org (April 10), Paloma & Adil (April 11), and a special Poila Jam (April 13). Drop in for a good time over finger-licking food and refreshing tipples with a touch of nostalgia and some Bengali tunes. Date: April 9-13

Time: 7.30pm onwards

Address: 17, Park St, behind Trincas Restaurant, near The Park Hotel, out gate, Taltala, Kolkata-700016

— Jaismita Alexander

