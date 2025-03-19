attend

Celebrate diversity in poetry on World Poetry Day, with ‘Kobita Boli’

The event will feature Subodh Sarkar, Bratati Bandyopadhyay, Debshankar Haldar, among others

“Poetry is just the evidence of life. If your life is burning well, poetry is just the ash,” musician Leonard Cohen once said. Poetry indeed is an emotion, and the lyrical creations that can soothe the mind. On World Poetry Day, Kolkata is celebrating the power of poetry with a special programme — Kobita Boli. My Kolkata is the digital partner and the event is presented by actress and music artiste Sutapa Bandyopadhyay’s team — Collage, Sutapa Gharana.

Kobita Boli will feature ‘Kobitay Adday’, a lively discussion between Bandyopadhay, author Subodh Sarkar and thespian Debshankar Haldar. Bandyopadhyay, has invited nine teams, who are joining hands to present this evening of poetry.

Recitations, not only in Bengali, but also in English, Hindi and Sanskrit, will uphold the diversity in poetry. Noted names in performing arts will take the stage — Bratati Bandyopadhyay will helm Bratati Parampara, while Pranati Tagore will be the creative force for Suryabarta. Among others, Soumitra Mitra will direct Abrittilok and Sumatra Sengupta will direct Shankhamala. Shobhansundar Academy of Performing Arts and Soumyashree Kabita Charcha Kendra will also be participating.

Book your tickets for an evening of poetry here or here. Kobita Boli will be held at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata on March 21 from 6.30pm.