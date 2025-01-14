Are you ready to catch The Three Seas performing live in Kolkata?
Don’t miss the musical magic at KCC, featuring Gaurab Chatterjee, aka Gaboo, as part of the ensemble
Published 14.01.25, 09:11 AM
The Three Seas to perform in Kolkata at KCC
Image courtesy: @Gaurab “Gaboo” Chatterjee/Facebook
The Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC) is hosting
an interesting event, KCC Offstage, in collaboration with The Three Seas,
performing in India after six years. Noted musician Gaurab Chatterjee,
popularly known as Gaboo, shared the news on Facebook, announcing his
participation in the gig.
The performance will feature Brendan Clark and Matt
Keegan from Sydney, Deo Ashis Mothey from Kalimpong, Raju Das Baul from Santiniketan,
and Gaurab himself from Kolkata.
The Three Seas is a band that unites diverse
cultural influences. Frontman Matt Keegan, a composer and saxophonist, first
collaborated with Indian musicians in 2009. Raju Das Baul, a vocalist and khamak
player, and Deo Ashis Mothey, a singer and string instrument specialist,
add rich, traditional elements. Gaurab, an internationally acclaimed drummer
and member of Bengali band Lakkhichhara, completes the ensemble. Brendan Clark
contributes to the band’s projects.
“The Three Seas is a project very close to my heart. We’ve
been around for 15 years and will be performing in Kolkata after almost six
years. Bringing one of my favourite bands to the city is always special. It’s a
cross-cultural band, and when we talk about The Three Seas, it also stands for
the ‘three Cs’ — cross-cultural collaboration. We’ll be performing instrumental
pieces composed by us — blending our diverse backgrounds,” shared Gaurab
‘Gaboo’ Chatterjee with My
Kolkata.
If you love alternative folk music, this event has
to be on your radar.
When: January 17, 6.30pm
onwards
Where: Kolkata Centre for
Creativity (KCC) terrace
Know more about the band here.
— Pooja Mitra
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?