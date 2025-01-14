attend

Are you ready to catch The Three Seas performing live in Kolkata?

Don’t miss the musical magic at KCC, featuring Gaurab Chatterjee, aka Gaboo, as part of the ensemble

Image courtesy: @Gaurab “Gaboo” Chatterjee/Facebook The Three Seas to perform in Kolkata at KCC

The Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC) is hosting an interesting event, KCC Offstage, in collaboration with The Three Seas, performing in India after six years. Noted musician Gaurab Chatterjee, popularly known as Gaboo, shared the news on Facebook, announcing his participation in the gig.

The performance will feature Brendan Clark and Matt Keegan from Sydney, Deo Ashis Mothey from Kalimpong, Raju Das Baul from Santiniketan, and Gaurab himself from Kolkata.

The Three Seas is a band that unites diverse cultural influences. Frontman Matt Keegan, a composer and saxophonist, first collaborated with Indian musicians in 2009. Raju Das Baul, a vocalist and khamak player, and Deo Ashis Mothey, a singer and string instrument specialist, add rich, traditional elements. Gaurab, an internationally acclaimed drummer and member of Bengali band Lakkhichhara, completes the ensemble. Brendan Clark contributes to the band’s projects.

“The Three Seas is a project very close to my heart. We’ve been around for 15 years and will be performing in Kolkata after almost six years. Bringing one of my favourite bands to the city is always special. It’s a cross-cultural band, and when we talk about The Three Seas, it also stands for the ‘three Cs’ — cross-cultural collaboration. We’ll be performing instrumental pieces composed by us — blending our diverse backgrounds,” shared Gaurab ‘Gaboo’ Chatterjee with My Kolkata.

If you love alternative folk music, this event has to be on your radar.

When: January 17, 6.30pm onwards

Where: Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC) terrace

Know more about the band here.

— Pooja Mitra