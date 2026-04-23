Amyt Datta Electric Power Quartet set to light up Skinny Mo’s Jazz Weekender
Electric jazz meets rock and improvisation as ADEPQ takes the stage on May 1
Published 23.04.26, 12:21 PM
Skinny Mo’s Jazz
Weekender returns with its second day lineup featuring the Amyt Datta Electric
Power Quartet. Scheduled for May 1 at Skinny Mo’s Jazz Club, the performance
promises an immersive blend of jazz, rock, and experimental improvisation.
The quartet, known
for its dynamic stage presence, will showcase original compositions from their
album Electric, bringing together layered soundscapes and powerful instrumental
interplay. Datta on electric guitar will be joined by Sambit Chatterjee on drums,
Aakash Ganguly on bass, and Samrat Mukherjee on keys.
Audiences can expect
driving rhythms, extended solos, and an expansive sonic experience that pushes
the boundaries of contemporary jazz.
The concert begins at
8pm, with tickets
available online.
— My Kolkata Web Desk
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