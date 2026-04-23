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Amyt Datta Electric Power Quartet set to light up Skinny Mo’s Jazz Weekender

Electric jazz meets rock and improvisation as ADEPQ takes the stage on May 1

Skinny Mo’s Jazz Weekender returns with its second day lineup featuring the Amyt Datta Electric Power Quartet. Scheduled for May 1 at Skinny Mo’s Jazz Club, the performance promises an immersive blend of jazz, rock, and experimental improvisation.

The quartet, known for its dynamic stage presence, will showcase original compositions from their album Electric, bringing together layered soundscapes and powerful instrumental interplay. Datta on electric guitar will be joined by Sambit Chatterjee on drums, Aakash Ganguly on bass, and Samrat Mukherjee on keys.

Audiences can expect driving rhythms, extended solos, and an expansive sonic experience that pushes the boundaries of contemporary jazz.

The concert begins at 8pm, with tickets available online.

— My Kolkata Web Desk