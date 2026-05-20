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Eat like a BOSS at half price on International Burger Day

The one-day offer on Swiggy and Zomato will feature some of the brand’s most popular indulgent burgers

BOSS Burger by SOCIAL is marking International Burger Day with a one-day offer, bringing some of its most popular burgers to customers in Kolkata at discounted prices. On May 28, burger lovers in the city can avail 50 per cent off on select burgers through Swiggy and Zomato.

The brand, known for its indulgent burgers, is highlighting three crowd favourites as part of the celebration. The Chicken Smash Burger caters to meat lovers with its juicy patty and loaded fillings, while the Samosalicious Smash Burger adds a desi spin with chatpata flavours and chutneys inspired by the classic samosa. For those looking for a vegetarian option, the Aloocious Burger combines a spiced potato patty with creamy sauces and soft buns.

The offer will be available across nine Indian cities, including Kolkata, where burger culture and quick-service dining continue to grow among younger diners and delivery-first customers.

— My Kolkata Web Desk