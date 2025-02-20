attend

French Film Festival returns to Kolkata — bigger and better than before

Don’t miss these eight days of cinematic brilliance at Nandan with 30 French films, free for all

Image courtesy: Alliance Française du Bengale Posters of Delocalises and Wilderness Therapy

After the success of the first French Film Festival in Kolkata, Alliance Française du Bengale has teamed up with Nandan to bring an even bigger and better second edition. From February 22 to March 1, the festival will showcase about 30 films, opening on February 22 in the presence of esteemed film personalities like Naseeruddin Shah, Rituparna Sengupta, Anasuya Sengupta, Anubhav Sinha, Goutam Ghose, Rukmini Maitra, Pritimoy Chakraborty and Trishaan Sarkar.

The festival kicks off with the screening of Delocalisés, directed by Ali and Redouane Bougheraba.

So, head over to Nandan and experience the magic of French cinema during this eight-day festival, presented by the French Consulate. And guess what? Entry is free — but seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Check out all the films that will be screened here and plan out your schedule accordingly.

More Details

What:French Film Festival Kolkata 2025

When: February 22 to March 1

Where: Nandan

Entry: Free for all, first come first serve

—My Kolkata Web Desk