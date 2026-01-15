‘Kali Yug: Beyond the Binary’ explores multiple readings of Kali at Maya Art Space
From mythology to metaphor, the show brings together diverse interpretations of the goddess
Published 15.01.26, 02:41 PM
‘Kali Yug: Beyond the Binary’ is a group art exhibition that looks at
Kali beyond familiar iconography. Instead of focussing only on the fierce
goddess, the show opens up wider readings of Kali as time, as transformation,
as destruction and renewal, and even as “kali” or ink, the act of writing and
creating.
Spread across works by multiple artists, the exhibition moves between
tradition and contemporary expression. Some pieces draw from myth and ritual,
while others approach Kali as a philosophical idea tied to cycles, memory and
change. The result is not a single narrative but a layered conversation, where viewers
are invited to slow down and interpret the works on their own terms.
Held at Maya Art Space, the exhibition is best approached as a
contemplative visit rather than a quick walkthrough. It’s a space to engage
with ideas as much as images, and to reflect on how an ancient figure continues
to shape contemporary artistic thought.
Dates: January 20-25, 2026
Time: 2pm to 8pm
Address: Maya Art Space, Mohona, 329, Rajdanga Main Road, Shantipally,
Sector E, East Kolkata Township, Kolkata – 700107
— My Kolkata Web Desk
