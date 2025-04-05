In pictures: Six parks and public places in Kolkata to get close without surveillance

1 7 Photos: Soumyajit Dey

Remember Julia and Winston in George Orwell’s novel 1984. How Julia tries to find a way to escape the city — a metaphor for the surveillance of a totalitarian state — and spend long hours in the countryside.

Cut to 2024. A video of a couple kissing at Kolkata’s Kalighat metro station platform went viral on social media. The video left the internet divided. Many used it for moral policing and creating objectionable memes.

Prying eyes — of the state, passers-by, and our very own vigilantes, a la the Kolkata metro uncles, and corrupt cops — leaves many of us without room to love in the city of Kolkata.

We are being watched. More and more, couples – young and old – those without any access to free, private spaces are left without room to even steal a kiss.

But the City of Joy has several lovers’ points where love is free and without judgement. My Kolkata scoured the city and found six quiet spots where couples can get close without prying eyes and spying cameras.

Here are six of Kolkata’s hidden havens…

Rabindra Sarobar — Where lovers float and only ducks judge

Rabindra Sarobar is south Kolkata’s premier lovers’ point. Under the shades of the majestic trees, with a view of the lake, love unfolds on the benches and at the gazebos. The onlookers? The migratory birds and some fitness enthusiasts, who generally don’t bat an eye.

Majesty of love at Victoria’s gardens

In the gardens of Victoria Memorial, love blooms in between the bushes. Spread across 64 acres, the monument’s premises and greenery give you enough natural privacy. And on sunny or rainy days, it’s umbrellas to the rescue!

Build a bridge of love

If you ask Kolkata couples about their favourite dating place in the city, there’s a good chance that Prinsep Ghat is on top of the list. And the most romantic place to hold your loved one’s hand is under the second Hooghly bridge. You can also take a romantic boat ride. Romance in the middle of the Hooghly river might feel surreal — just ignore the man rowing the boat!

Open theatre of romance

Found a date who is a movie buff? Head to Nandan. Whether you want to watch a movie hand-in-hand or just hang around admiring the fountains inside the premises, no one is going to come and bother you.

Intimacy takes centre stage at Central Park

Get a li’l steamy under the shade at Central Park in Salt Lake. Let the breeze of the lake cool your body and heat up your passion.

Get shady under the shade at Benuban Chhaya

Right on EM Bypass, Benu Bana Chhaya is Patuli’s own ‘Sarobar’. It is flanked by trees, thus a perfect hangout, (or hideout) point for lovers.