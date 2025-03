5 8

If you look carefully, the stone wall behind the temple is indeed a sliding slab. A few local residents, who were at the temple, informed about an old lore from the history of Ravangla — a Buddhist monk once slid open the door and entered the rock. The next morning, the door was found closed with the monk’s right arm stuck in the half-closed door. Ever since, no one has opened the sliding door, and what remains inside is unknown