In pictures: Six things to know about Kolkata’s first water metro — Dheu

1 8 Photos: Soumyajit Dey

ADVERTISEMENT

Half a year after its January debut, Kolkata’s first all-electric water metro, Dheu (meaning ‘wave’ in Bengali), is making a splash along the Hooghly river. Built indigenously by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) with an IIT Kharagpur‑designed catamaran hull and zero‑emission electric motors, this sleek vessel glides past the Howrah Bridge, Dakshineswar, Belur Math and other iconic spots of the city by the Hooghly. Dheu blends eco‑friendly innovation, comfort and riverside romance in a 1 hour 45-minute journey.

Seating arrangement and view

2 8

Dheu features two compartments — a 70-seater non-AC section and a 30-seater air-conditioned one. The non-AC compartment, priced at Rs 200 per seat, has three rows of basic chairs with light foam cushioning and leatherette upholstery. While not the most comfortable, the open windows allow for a breezy ride on a windy day; otherwise, several fans offer relief.

For an additional Rs 100, the AC compartment offers a noticeably more premium experience. The plush, flight-style seats provide comfort, and the large, clear windows offer a far better view of the river, unlike the non-AC section’s sliding panes framed in bulky wood that block much of the view.

On the deck

3 8

Dheu has three open decks — two at the rear, accessible from the non-AC compartment, and one at the front, connected to the AC section. Access to the front deck, however, is at the discretion of onboard security and not always open to the public. When My Kolkata visited on a weekday, the vessel was running full. Most passengers gravitated toward the decks, soaking in the river breeze and panoramic views throughout the ride.

Sightseeing across Hooghly

4 8

The electric cruise sails from Millennium Park to Dakshineswar, passing 20-25 notable landmarks along the Hooghly. From iconic ghats like Kumartuli and Babughat to Howrah Station, Belur Math, and the Dakshineswar Kali Temple, each stop is announced over the onboard speakers as the vessel glides past – offering passengers a narrated glimpse into Kolkata’s riverside heritage.

Safety precautions and security

5 8

Dheu is equipped with essential safety gear, including life jackets stored under every seat and additional buoyancy apparatus on board. Personnel from the West Bengal Transport Corporation are always present, ensuring security. However, a brief safety demonstration at the start of the journey would go a long way in preparing passengers for any emergency and enhancing overall confidence in the experience.

Facilities that deserve a thumbs-up

6 8

Kolkata’s first water metro offers more than just a commute — it’s a complete joyride. The ticket includes a complimentary snack box with a slice of marble cake, bhujia, a vegetable chop, and a bottle of packaged drinking water. The 24-metre vessel is spacious enough for passengers to move around comfortably, and six months into its operation, it remains clean and well-maintained. Light music playing over the speakers adds to the cheerful ambience. Managed by the state government and affordably priced, Dheu makes for an enjoyable and budget-friendly experience — especially appealing to tourists and youngsters, with photography and videography allowed on board.

Passengers speak

7 8

My Kolkata spoke to passengers to find out what could make the experience better. Sadhana Ghosh, from Howrah, said, “It would have been nice to have a washroom on the vessel. An almost two-hour journey can be difficult for the elderly. Even a short halt at Dakshineswar could help.”

Bandana Dutta, also from Howrah, added, “A live music performance on board would really uplift the experience.”

Moumita Das, a Lake Town resident, shared, “The non-AC seating area could definitely be improved in terms of comfort and view. It would also be nice to have the option to purchase extra snacks on board.”

8 8

The ticket counter for the water metro is conveniently located right next to the entrance to Millennium Park. On weekdays — Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday — the service operates a single ride starting at 4.30pm. On weekends and public holidays, there are two departures: one at 1.30pm and another at 4.30pm.