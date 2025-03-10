In pictures: A day trip to Nayagram in Pingla — a ‘patachitra’ and shopper’s paradise

Patachitras, handpainted t-shirts, pala gaan, and more — glimpses from Nayagram in Pingla, an artists’ village in Paschim Medinipur in West Bengal
Pooja Mitra
Published 10.03.25, 02:21 PM
Pingla, in Paschim Medinipur (116km from Kolkata), is a one-stop destination for art lovers. The small village is an artists’ hub that specialises in ‘patachitras’
Photos: Pooja Mitra
The artists, also known as ‘patuas’ or ‘chitrakars’, mostly paint mythological scenes on paper or cloth scrolls, called ‘pots’ in Bengali
The ‘patachitras’ bring to life various scenes from Indian scriptures and mythology like Durga and Shiva, to the epics like the Mahabharata and the Ramayana. The artists also paint the Kalighat ‘patachitras’ or ‘Babu Bibi patachitras’
Art aficionados can buy paper or cloth scrolls in their original form, or can also get framed artworks. The colours used in the ‘patachitras’ are organic, made from hibiscus, turmeric, grass, and so on
Bengal ‘patachitras’ received the Geographical Indication tag in 2018, and the Government of West Bengal and UNESCO’s efforts have created an artisanal hub in Pingla, focusing on the MSME sector of the state
Nayagram is a shopper’s paradise for other collectors, too. From mugs, t-shirts, wooden trays to jewellery — the wide array of handmade and handpainted products are not to be missed either
Walking around the village, one can see artistic brick adorning the walls of the modest homes of the artists. Another feature intrinsic to Nayagram is the heritage of ‘pala gaan’, sung by the artists about mythological history. The songs, a part of oral history, are sung while painting the scrolls, as well as to entertain visitors