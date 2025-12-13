A tale of two cities: Hyderabad stop gives Messi a smooth, flawless welcome after Kolkata chaos

Hyderabad offered a sharp contrast to Kolkata on Saturday as Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour 2025 moved to its second stop, replacing scenes of chaos with cheers, smooth organisation and unrestrained joy.

1 6 Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, right, and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, left, with Argentine footballer and 2022 FIFA World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi during the second leg of 'GOAT India Tour 2025', in Hyderabad, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. (PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

After a disorderly opening event in Kolkata earlier in the day, the Argentine football icon’s arrival in Telangana unfolded without disruption, turning the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium into a celebration rather than a flashpoint.

Messi reached Hyderabad in the evening and arrived at the stadium at around 7.55 pm amid tight security.

2 6 Lionel Messi dribbles the ball at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. (Screengrab)

The crowd was firmly on his side from the moment he stepped onto the ground, cheering as he walked across the pitch, waved and greeted fans. The atmosphere remained festive throughout the programme.

3 6 Argentine football icon Lionel Messi graces the field at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium and plays football with Telangana CM Revanth Reddy. (Screengrab)

An exhibition match marked the centrepiece of the evening. Messi shared the field with Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, exchanging passes before effortlessly finding the net, a moment that sent the stands into a frenzy.

The Argentine star also watched the exhibition game and witnessed a penalty shootout between RR 9 and Messi All Stars, alongside Rodrigo De Paul, Luis Suarez and Reddy.

RR 9 eventually defeated Messi All Stars to win The GOAT Cup, which Messi presented to the winners.

4 6 Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, second right, and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, right, with Argentine footballer and 2022 FIFA World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi, center, and his Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo De Paul, second left, and Luis Suarez during the second leg of 'GOAT India Tour 2025', in Hyderabad, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. (PTI)

Messi was also seen doing rondos with children along with De Paul, Suarez and the chief minister. Suarez and De Paul signed autographs for young fans, while Messi spent time playing football with children and interacting freely with the crowd, gestures that Kolkata fans earlier in the day had hoped to witness.

5 6 In this screengrab from a video released on Dec. 13, 2025, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with Argentine footballer and 2022 FIFA World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi during the latter's visit as part of 'G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025', in Hyderabad. (AICC via PTI Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Messi at the venue during the Hyderabad leg of the tour. The Argentine gifted a signed jersey to the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha during a brief interaction at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, where the two exchanged pleasantries.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy was already on the ground with Messi before Gandhi’s arrival.

6 6 Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, right, and Argentine footballer and 2022 FIFA World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi during the second leg of 'GOAT India Tour 2025', in Hyderabad, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. (PTI)

Addressing fans in Hyderabad, Messi thanked the crowd for the warmth he received during his visit. “I want to thank everyone for the love I’ve received today and always. I’ve seen so much support even before coming here, especially during the last World Cup.

It’s an honour for us to be in India and to share these moments with you,” Messi said.

After Messi, both Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez also addressed the fans, expressing their delight at being in the city. The trio later exchanged mementos with the organisers, with Messi handing over an Argentina jersey and bringing an end to the day’s programme.

The calm and cheer in Hyderabad stood in stark contrast to the scenes earlier at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium, where Messi’s brief appearance was overshadowed by disorder.

Around 50,000 spectators, many of whom had paid between Rs 4,000 and Rs 12,000 and in some cases up to Rs 40,000 in the black market, were left frustrated as politicians, VVIPs and security personnel crowded around the footballer.

Angry fans hurled bottles, tore out chairs and left fibreglass seats smashed across the pitch and synthetic track.

Messi will travel to Mumbai on Sunday for events at the CCI and Wankhede Stadium before heading to Delhi on 15 December.