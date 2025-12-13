Thailand vows to press on with Cambodia border fight despite Trump-brokered ceasefire

Thailand's leader vowed on Saturday to keep fighting on the disputed border with Cambodia as fighter jets struck targets hours after US President Donald Trump said he had brokered a new ceasefire.

1 6 Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (Reuters)

ADVERTISEMENT

Caretaker Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the Southeast Asian nation would "continue to perform military actions until we feel no more harm and threats to our land and people".

Trump, who brokered a ceasefire in the long-running border dispute in October, spoke to Anutin and Cambodian premier Hun Manet on Friday and said they had agreed to "cease all shooting".

2 6 Donald Trump (Reuters)

Neither mentioned any agreement in statements after their calls with Trump, and Anutin said there was no ceasefire.

"I want to make it clear. Our actions this morning already spoke," Anutin posted on Facebook.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment on the continued fighting.

3 6 Smoke rises from damaged buildings, in a location given as Kantharalak District, Sisaket Province, Thailand, in this still image released on December 13, 2025. (Reuters)

Hun Manet, in a statement on Saturday on Facebook, said he welcomed a proposal by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who has been a mediator in peace talks, to cease hostilities from Saturday evening.

Anwar, chair of the 10-nation ASEAN grouping, in a Facebook post urged both sides to "refrain from any further military actions including the use of force or forward movement of armed units" starting at 1500 GMT.

He said an ASEAN observer team led by the Malaysian chief of defence forces would be deployed to the border and the U.S. government would provide satellite monitoring capabilities.

Anutin said "there has been no agreement on halting anything", when asked by reporters about the Malaysian proposal.

4 6 Evacuees sit on the ground as they take refuge in Banteay Menchey provincial town, Cambodia Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, after fleeing from home following fighting between Thailand and Cambodia. (AP/PTI)

Thailand's foreign minister told a press conference the country would cooperate with the observer team, but any ceasefire would need to be preceded by talks.

"We can't just announce a ceasefire while the fighting is going on," he said.

Suspended ceasefire

Cambodia and Thailand have been exchanging heavy-weapons fire at multiple points along the 817-km (508-mile) border since Monday, in some of the heaviest fighting since a five-day clash in July. Trump halted that fighting, the worst in recent memory, with calls to both leaders.

Trump, who has repeatedly said he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize, has been keen to intervene again to rescue the truce.

Thailand suspended it last month after a Thai soldier was maimed by a landmine, one of many that Bangkok says were newly laid by Cambodia.

5 6 Evacuees wait to receive donation from local charity as they take refuge in Banteay Menchey provincial town, Cambodia, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, after fleeing from homes following fighting between Thailand and Cambodia. (AP/PTI)

Cambodia, which nominated Trump for the peace prize in August, rejects the landmine allegations.

Thai Defence Ministry spokesman Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri said on Saturday that clashes had taken place across seven border provinces and Cambodia had fired heavy weapons, "making it necessary for Thailand to retaliate".

The army said two civilians had been seriously injured after a rocket landed in Sisaket province.

Cambodia's Information Ministry said Thai forces had struck bridges and buildings and fired artillery from a naval vessel.

Hundreds of thousands of people on both sides of the border have been displaced since the fresh fighting broke out.

Speaking from a camp on the Cambodian side lit by torchlight late on Friday, 62-year-old Mar Kly said she had fled "so many wars" in the past, including the Khmer Rouge regime.

6 6 Displaced people and bedridden patients who were evacuated gather inside a hospital turned into a temporary shelter amid clashes between Thailand and Cambodia along a disputed border area, in Si Sa Ket province, Thailand, December 13, 2025. (Reuters)

"At one time I cut part of my skirt to wrap my children's feet to stop burning from walking in the heat barefoot," she said, adding that the current conflict is between the two governments, not the people.