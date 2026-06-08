Conservation as responsibility: Decoding the history and architecture of Kolkata’s Madho Bhawan

You’ve probably come across this building on your social media feeds, its striking architecture making it an instant standout. Allegedly the country’s only known octagonal courtyard building, Madho Bhawan on Mahatma Gandhi Road offers a mesmerising view from its central courtyard — look up, and the open sky framed by the eight-sided structure resembles a giant kaleidoscope, with drifting clouds creating ever-changing patterns.

But Madho Bhawan is far more than an Instagram favourite. Beyond its visual appeal lies a rich history, deep cultural significance, and fascinating architectural details that make it one of the city’s most intriguing landmarks.

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When was Madho Bhawan built and why?

My Kolkata spoke to professor Poulami Banerjee Das, head of the Department of Architecture and Planning at Sister Nivedita University, to uncover the interesting history of Madho Bhawan.

According to Banerjee, the late 19th century saw a major shift in Calcutta’s commercial landscape. Merchant communities from western India, particularly Rajasthan, migrated to Bengal in search of better economic opportunities and to escape recurring famines. Many settled in Burrabazar, whose proximity to the Calcutta port made it a thriving trade hub.

As the educated Bengali middle class increasingly gravitated towards professions, academia and the arts, Rajasthani traders steadily expanded their presence in commerce, emerging as one of the city’s most influential business communities within a few decades.

“Merchant communities from western India sought new horizons in Bengal, gravitating naturally toward the Burrabazar quarter, whose proximity to the Calcutta port made it an ideal base for trade. Among these communities, the Rajasthanis emerged with particular enterprise, adroitly occupying the commercial space that the educated Bengali gentry had largely ceded in favour of the professions and the arts. Within a generation, they had established themselves as a dominant commercial force in the city,” she explained.

Against this backdrop, merchant Madho Lal Sindhi commissioned a landmark building at the intersection of C.R. Avenue and Mahatma Gandhi Road. Construction of Madho Bhawan began in 1906 and was completed in 1922. The building was designed not only as a commercial establishment, but also as a ‘transit house’ for travellers arriving from Rajasthan.

“The building, located near College Square, gained prominence along with the surrounding neighbourhood following the establishment of educational institutions such as Hindu College, Presidency College, the University of Calcutta and Calcutta Medical College,” said Anindita Bhattacharjee, assistant professor at the Amity School of Architecture and Planning.

Beyond the octagon: The architectural details that make Madho Bhawan remarkable

What makes Madho Bhawan truly unique is its design. Unlike the traditional homes of north Calcutta, which were typically built around square or rectangular courtyards, Madho Bhawan features a rare five-storey octagonal plan centred around an open-to-sky courtyard.

“The geometry that frames this familiar planning logic is unprecedented,” explained Banerjee, adding that the exterior reflects a strong Neoclassical influence. A triangular pediment, Corinthian pilasters, decorative balconies and ornate iron railings lend the building a distinctly European character. Semicircular corner balconies hint at the emerging Art Deco style that was gaining popularity at the time.

Banerjee also noted, “Blind semicircular fanlights punctuate the window openings, and a blind arch beneath the pediment contains an emblem that consciously echoes the coat of arms motif characteristic of European civic and mercantile buildings.”

Once past the arched entrance gateway, the building reveals a markedly Bengali sensibility. The towering octagonal corridors surrounding the courtyard create a dramatic sense of height, while the wrought-iron railings feature curving patterns inspired by alpona, the traditional decorative motifs drawn by Bengali women during festivals and celebrations.

“The compositional interplay between the soaring vertical corner columns and the insistent horizontal layering is not incidental — it is a deliberate spatial strategy that intensifies the sense of height and enclosure within the courtyard, creating an effect that is both monumental and intimate,” pointed out Banerjee.

She went on to explain how Madho Bhawan’s construction was indigenous despite the western influence. “Though its appearance is heavily influenced by western architecture, Madho Bhawan was built using local construction techniques and materials common in Bengal, including the traditional karo borga system with lime-surkhi mortar,” she said.

Is the design just aesthetic, or is it practical too?

Anindita Bhattacharjee noted that Madho Bhawan’s distinctive design is as functional as it is visually striking.

The central courtyard and open layout were intended to improve natural ventilation and maximise daylight, reducing the need for artificial cooling and lighting. Today, this approach would be described as climate-responsive design, which uses architectural features to lower energy consumption.

Bhattacharjee also pointed out that the building’s repetitive balconies, doors, windows and corridors create a striking visual rhythm around the courtyard. Beyond its architectural appeal, the layout reflects a common housing pattern of the colonial era, where courtyards served as important social spaces for family gatherings, community interactions and festive celebrations.

“Madho Bhawan was always intended as a residential building, and it continues to serve that purpose today. Even though it has become a major tourist attraction and an influencer hotspot, it was never designed merely as a visual spectacle or a backdrop for photographs,” said Bhattacharjee.

“Madho Bhawan is not merely a building of historical interest — it is an irreplaceable document of urban, social, and architectural history. Its fabric encodes the ingenuity of Bengal's master craftsmen, the aesthetic ambitions of a mercantile class, and the cultural exchange that made early twentieth-century Calcutta one of the most architecturally vital cities in Asia. The conservation of Madho Bhawan is, therefore, not an act of nostalgia but an act of responsibility — to the city, to architectural scholarship, and to the living communities whose history is inscribed on its walls,” professor Banerjee concluded.