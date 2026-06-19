Rainy spell set to continue in Kolkata and south Bengal through the week; days to be cooler

The rain spell that drenched Kolkata on Friday morning is set to continue through the next seven days, according to the latest forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Several parts of the city woke up to heavy rain on Friday, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas and slowing traffic movement during the morning rush hour. The showers brought relief from humid conditions but also caused inconvenience for commuters across Kolkata and neighbouring districts.

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The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers across Kolkata and all districts of south Bengal over the next week. Rain is expected at most places on Friday and Saturday, while many districts are likely to continue receiving widespread showers through the week.

The weather office has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50kmph in Kolkata and adjoining districts over the next few days.

On Friday, heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places in Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore and several other districts. Howrah and Hooghly could witness heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

The intensity of rainfall is expected to decrease slightly from mid-week, though thunderstorms and intermittent showers are likely to persist. Weather warnings for Kolkata indicate the possibility of thunderstorms with winds of 30-40kmph later in the week.

Residents can also expect some relief from the heat. The IMD has predicted a 2-4˚C fall in maximum temperatures over the next 24 hours, after which temperatures are expected to remain largely unchanged.