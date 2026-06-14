Kolkata airport adopts EVs, solar power; ramps up sustainability measures

Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport is now running on 100 per cent solar power and has replaced most vehicles operating within its premises with EVs, airport director Vikram Singh said on Saturday. Speaking at an event marking Yatri Suvidha Diwas 2026, Singh outlined a series of measures being taken to reduce the airport’s carbon footprint.

“Kolkata Airport is now running on 100 per cent solar power,” he said.

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While the airport continues to draw power from the state electricity grid, the solar energy generated by the airport and supplied back to the grid exceeds its total consumption.

Solar panels spread across 65.7 acres generate 17.5 MW of electricity.

The airport is also replacing conventional vehicles operating within the premises to reduce emissions.

“We have successfully replaced most of the vehicles running within the airport premises with EVs,” Singh said, adding that the remaining fuel-powered vehicles will be replaced soon.

The authorities are also planning to increase greenery inside the terminal complex. Singh said the number of plants in the terminal areas will be doubled in the next few months.

Kolkata Airport received Level 2 Airport Carbon Accreditation from Airports Council International Asia-Pacific in 2023, four years after obtaining Level 1 accreditation. The programme recognises airports that measure and actively work to reduce emissions generated through their own operations.

However, the current accreditation level does not account for emissions from aircraft operated by airlines. Such third-party emissions are considered only at higher levels of the accreditation framework.