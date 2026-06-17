Need a break? Five river-facing resorts near Kolkata for the perfect weekend getaway

When the city’s rush and stifling heat begins to feel consuming, a riverside retreat over the weekend is exactly what you need. And just a few hours’ drive from Kolkata can take you to several lovely spots nestled along tranquil riverbanks, perfect for your corporate detox.

Whether you are planning a romantic weekend, a family outing or a solo staycation, these river-pacing properties combine comfort with the soothing charm of waterfront living. Here are five resorts near Kolkata where the river becomes the star of your getaway.

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Damodar River Retreat: Garchumuk, Howrah

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Located right on the banks of the Damodar River, this retreat is a perfect place if you are looking for a peaceful and quiet staycation but short on time to make long tours. It features a floating restaurant, a banquet hall, an indoor gaming zone and a kids’ playground. It also has an infinity pool overlooking the river, a water park with a riverside splash pad, and boating options like shikara rides.

Address: Garchumuk Haat, near Garchumuk Bus Stand, Uluberia - Shyampur Rd, Bargarchumbak, Howrah, West Bengal, India - 711312

Distance from Kolkata: 63.7 km (approximately 2 hours to reach)

Taj Ganga Kutir Resort and Spa: Raichak

Taj Ganga Kutir Resort and Spa website

This property is a tranquil riverside weekend destination that offers not only the scenic beauty of the Hooghly River; it is equipped with amenities such as river-view rooms with balconies, an infinity pool, spa rooms, restaurants and fitness facilities.

Address: Singhalganjabad, Raichak, South 24 Parganas, West Bengal 743368

Distance from Kolkata: 56.3 km (approximately 2.7 hours to reach)

Nihar On The Ganges: Kolkata

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Who doesn’t desire to watch a perfect sunset from the balcony of a century-old mansion, dispersing all over the shaky surface of the Hooghly River? If that is on your bucket list too, then think no more and head to Kolkata’s Nihar On The Ganges, a heritage house now turned into a luxury homestay and resort. This property once belonged to Radhakanta Deb, the grandson of Sovabazar Rajbari’s Raja Nabakrishna Deb. With modern amenities blended with vintage furnishing, you can enjoy a quiet evening sipping tea on the chequered balcony of this mansion that faces the panoramic Ganga.

Address: Sukchar, Jaiprakash Nagar, Panihati, Kolkata, Khardaha, West Bengal 700115

Distance from Kolkata: 15.6 km (approximately 45 minutes to reach)

ECO Adventure Resorts: Purulia

ECO Adventure Resorts website

This is a tranquil lakeside retreat nestled in the foothills of the Ajodhya Hills. Operated by Priya Entertainments Pvt. Ltd., this property sits directly on the banks of the Khairabera Dam, bordered by the pristine Chemtaburu peaks. It offers a unique mix of raw, untouched wilderness and high-end glamping comfort, making it a highly popular weekend getaway from city life.

Address: Khairabera Dam, P.O.: Burda, Baghmundi, Purulia District, West Bengal 723152

Distance from Kolkata: 322 km (approximately 6.30 hours to reach)

Hotel Sonar Bangla: Taki

Hotel Sonar Bangla: Taki website

Located right in front of the Ichamati River, this is a sprawling luxury property designed as a comprehensive weekend getaway. It blends modern recreational activities with peaceful, scenic views of the international border.

Address: Mansingha Road, Hasnabad, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal - 743429

Distance from Kolkata: 73.9 km (approximately 2.5 hours to reach)