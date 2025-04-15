Kolkata’s Kalighat skywalk a sparkling gift to devotees
Path to paradise: Kalighat skywalk a sparkling gift to devotees
The Rs 100-crore, 440m-long skywalk, inaugurated on April 14, is looking just like a wow!
My Kolkata Web Desk
Published 15.04.25, 11:15 AM
The Kalighat skywalk, which has been in the making for over four years, was inaugurated on Monday, April 14, 2025, ahead of Poila Baisakh
Photos: Amit Datta
ADVERTISEMENT
The city’s longest skywalk will connect SP Mukherjee Road to the Kalighat temple
There are five points of entry and exit: from SP Mukherjee Road; outside the Kalighat temple; on Sadananda Road; at the Kalighat fire station intersection; and from the second floor of the new Kalighat Hawkers’ Corner
Parts of the skywalk feature murals and paintings
Devotees will be able to directly enter the temple, avoiding the traffic on the streets below