Kumartuli to dhaak-dhunuchi: Trending Instagram reels that scream ‘Pujo aasche’

With Durga Puja just 42 days away, Kolkatans cannot keep calm and the ’gram is flooded with throwback clips from last year’s celebrations alongside fresh content from creators welcoming the festival. From hand-drawn portraits of Goddess Durga to videos capturing the sights, sounds, and essence of the season, social media is buzzing with excitement (and so are we). My Kolkata has rounded up five trending reels that set the festive tone and perfectly capture the spirit of the festival.

Dhaak, dhunuchi and anticipation

The two sounds Kolkatans are eagerly waiting for are Birendra Krishna Bhadra’s iconic Chandipath recitation on Mahalaya (September 21) and the rhythmic beats of the dhaak that will follow soon after. The dhunuchi dance, the aarti and the ritual of fanning the idols of gods and goddesses inside pandals are emotions in themselves. Creator Shayan Acharya’s throwback video beautifully captures these timeless traditions.

When the ‘pujo paglu’ spirit takes over Kolkata

Creator Mukul Kumar Jana playfully depicts the frenzy of a true ‘pujo paglu’ — someone who cannot contain his/her excitement for the festival. From shopping sprees and fitness goals to pandal-hopping plans, the festive fragrance in the air and billboards heralding the arrival of the festival, his reel captures it all.

From Kumortuli to never-ending queues: Reeling in the Puja madness

A round-up reel byphotographer-content creator Ankit Biswas captures the journey of Durga Puja — from artisans in Kumartuli meticulously sculpting idols to the city dazzling with lights. The video showcases the worship of goddess Durga over 10 days. The visuals show people walking hand-in-hand from one pandal to another and forming long queues outside pandals for one glimpse of ‘Maa’.

Can we skip to the good part? Switching from ‘Aashche bocchor abar hobe’ to ‘Maa aashche’

Photographer Mr. Pichoo captures the transition that every Kolkatan longs for — from ‘Aashche bocchor abar hobe’ to ‘Maa aashche’. Nothing excites the city more than the arrival of Durga Puja. Indeed, the best transition reel ever!

Power, light, love: Puja’s spirit on paper

Artist Sourav Halder sketched a portrait of Goddess Durga capturing not just the beauty of the festival, but also its true spirit — Durga as a symbol of power, of good triumphing over evil, of light dispelling darkness, of love conquering both hate and cruelty.