Planning the mandatory Kumartuli visit before Durga Puja? Here’s what you shouldn’t do

Kumartuli before Durga Puja is a sensory treat. The scent of clay, idols coming alive, and the buzz of watching creation. But with mobile photography and influencer culture booming, visitors often forget it’s a workplace, too. Artisans’ patience runs thin when studios turn into impromptu sets. So, if you are headed there this Pujo season, here’s a friendly guide. Enjoy the artistry, but avoid these six classic faux-pas.

Don’t treat every idol as a photo prop

We get it! That half-finished Durga idol under golden light is Instagram gold. But squeezing yourself beside it, flipping your dupatta mid-spin or perching near the idol for the ‘perfect shot’ is a no-no. Many of these idols are unfinished and fragile. One wrong move can damage days of work. Admire from a distance. Your feed can still shine without touching or leaning on Maa’s shoulder.

Don’t barge into studios uninvited

Kumartuli isn’t an art gallery. It’s an artist’s workshop. Tiptoeing into cramped studios for a better angle or casually filming artisans at work without permission is intrusive. These are private workspaces where the creators are racing against time. If you are curious, ask for permission. Most artists are happy to show you around, but barging in with your camera and crew? That’s just rude.

Don’t turn it into a fashion shoot location

Arriving in heavy saris, floral props, a wind machine (yes, it’s happened), and a three-person crew for your pre-Pujo shoot might not be welcomed. Kumartuli is not your free portfolio venue. While creativity is welcome, disrupting traffic, blocking alleys, and making artisans wait while you fix your drape is not. If you must shoot, take prior permission or better collaborate with the artisans. Support the art, don’t hijack it.

Don’t treat artisans like background extras

The artisans are not a part of your aesthetic experiments or adventures. However, they are the reason Kumartuli exists. This is why hovering around them while they are at work, nudging them for 'candid snaps', interrupting them mid-work to fake poses with their half finished idols or even recording their work is a callous act and is utterly inconsiderate. Remember, artisans don't mind getting photographed as long as you are not breaching your boundaries. They are busy meeting deadlines, not auditioning for your vlog.

Don’t bring food and leave litter

We Bengalis love to eat, undoubtedly. And of course, phuchka or egg roll cravings hit differently in north Kolkata. But, does that mean we can turn Kumartuli our own little personal picnic spot? Eating around the idols is a risky business — since one can easily spill food and ruin the raw paint or clay. And even worse? Dumping your food wrappers, leftovers, tissues and bottles. Indulgence should not be a savage act. The area is already bustling; hence don't add your trash to the chaos. Not just your selfies but also carry back your snacks with you.

Don’t treat mobile reels as an all-access pass

Just because you ace your reel games, that doesn't mean you have a free rein. Livestreaming the artisans while they are at work, popping your head inside narrow workshops and carrying around your "Hey guys!" energy or even taking slo-mo shots while disrupting others’ flow of work is not a very good display of civic sense. Kumartuli is not Gorer Math. Be sensible about your surroundings, get their permission before recording even a small video and maybe just put the phone down for five minutes to watch the magic unfold.