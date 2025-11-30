Indian Air Force sends more aircraft to Colombo as Sri Lanka battles Cyclone Ditwah aftermath

1 5 In this image posted on Nov. 30, 2025, Humanitarian assistance being loaded as part of the Operation Sagar Bandhu for Sri Lanka. (PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

India has expanded its humanitarian assistance under Operation Sagar Bandhu, as Sri Lanka continues to reel from Cyclone Ditwah, deploying additional aircraft and helicopters to support relief work and evacuation.

A C-130J transport aircraft carrying equipment meant for a National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) team landed in Colombo on Sunday. According to a senior official, this aircraft will now be used to bring back Indian citizens stranded in Sri Lanka.

The Indian Air Force has already positioned Mi-17 V5 helicopters in Colombo for fast deployment during relief operations.

2 5 In this image posted on Nov. 30, 2025, Humanitarian assistance being loaded as part of the Operation Sagar Bandhu for Sri Lanka. (PTI)

At least 400 Indian nationals stranded at the Colombo airport following the extreme weather conditions in cyclone-hit Sri Lanka, were sent back home on Sunday.

Around 150 of them were sent back to Delhi aboard flight C130 while 250 of them were sent to Trivandrum on flight IL 76 from the Bandaranaike International Airport here, Sri Lankan officials said.

In an update shared on X, the IAF said: "#OperationSagarBandhu | IAF Humanitarian Assistance As part of India’s ongoing relief efforts in Sri Lanka, the Indian Air Force has positioned Mi-17 V5 helicopters in Colombo for swift HADR operations."

The post added that its transport aircraft are earmarked for "large-scale evacuation" of Indian nationals, with "multiple missions" planned from Trivandrum and Hindan.

It also noted: "Alongside evacuation, essential relief material, including Bhishm cubes and medical supplies are also being airlifted to support affected communities. The IAF remains steadfast in safeguarding lives and extending timely assistance to our neighbours in need."

3 5 In this image posted on Nov. 30, 2025, Air Force officials in a group picture infront of Mi-17 V5 helicopter during HADR mission as part of the Operation Sagar Bandhu for Sri Lanka. (PTI)

On Saturday, nearly 21 tonnes of relief material reached Colombo on board a C-130J and an IL-76 deployed from the Hindan air base.

The IL-76 carried nine tonnes of supplies, 80 NDRF personnel, four canines and eight tonnes of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief equipment.

The Navy has also been mobilised. INS Sukanya is on its way to Sri Lanka with additional aid, while two Chetak helicopters from INS Vikrant are carrying out search and rescue sorties alongside Sri Lanka Air Force personnel.

4 5 IL-76MD aircraft (PTI)

Cyclone Ditwah has caused widespread devastation across the island. A recent update from Sri Lanka’s Disaster Management Centre placed the death toll at 132, with 176 people missing over the last four days.

More than 43,900 people across 12,313 families have been affected.

The Indian High Commission in Colombo is assisting stranded Indian passengers at the Bandaranaike International Airport, where severe air traffic disruptions have left many without flights.

5 5 In this image posted on Nov. 29, 2025, people being evacuated by the Indian Air Force (IAF) from a cyclone-hit area as part of 'Operation Sagar Bandhu', in Sri Lanka. (PTI)

Officials said food, water and other support are being provided on the ground.

India has also moved relief assets internally. For relief efforts in Tamil Nadu, a C-17 aircraft transported an NDRF team and equipment load from Pune to Chennai on the night of November 29.