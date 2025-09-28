In pictures: Acropolis Mall marks 10th birthday with festive cheer and Durga Puja vibes

1 5

Acropolis Mall, one of south Kolkata’s most prominent lifestyle destinations, turned 10 this week. Opened in 2015, the mall has steadily grown into a one-stop hub for shopping, dining, and entertainment. Its 10th birthday came not only with decorations and festivity but also a reminder of its role as a community space.

The highlight of the anniversary was a heartwarming gesture for 65 children from Pathchala, an NGO in Kalighat. New clothes and shoes were handed over by Sushil Mohta, chairman of Merlin Group, joined by singer Soumitra Roy.

The stage at Acropolis lit up with Odissi dancer Trisha Das Mandal and her troupe presenting Ganesh Vandana and Agamani songs. A folk medley added colour and rhythm, while the children of Pathchala gave a spirited performance of their own.

With Durga Puja in full flow, Acropolis unveiled festive décor across its atrium and entrances. Shimmering lights, thematic installations and vibrant Puja motifs created a celebratory ambience, drawing families and pandal hoppers alike. The decorations are set to remain through the Puja week.

From fashion and food to offices and entertainment, Acropolis has shaped south Kolkata’s urban landscape over the past decade.