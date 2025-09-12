Idolmakers exasperated as vloggers turn Kumartuli into a free-for-all ‘content mela’

1 7 Images: Amit Datta

Women in lal-paar sada saris with makeup and flowers in their hair strike dramatic poses in Kumartuli’s narrow alleys. Behind them, idol-makers squeeze past with buckets of paint, trying not to brush against the cameras, tripods and ring lights blocking the way. It is not just an afternoon stroll, but a full-fledged shoot, complete with multiple photographers, directors, and even scripted moves.

With barely two weeks to go for Durga Puja, My Kolkata’s lensman visited Kumartuli on Thursday afternoon and found that the lanes of Kolkata’s idol-making hub have turned into a free-for-all film set. Artisans say the constant crowding, even on weekdays, is making it nearly impossible to work, and one wrong step could mean damage to the idols.

“It is complete madness here,” said Kartick Pal, secretary of the Kumartuli Mrit Shilpi Samiti. “People are no longer coming here just to see the idols or to take photos of the idols — they are coming to take photos and videos of themselves in front of the idols. They bring a full script, pose, shoot, and when we ask them to move aside, they argue. At this last moment, if anything breaks, it is a huge loss for us.”

Some groups are taking it a step further, turning the narrow lanes into dance floors. Youngsters in costume, complete with matching jewellery and makeup, were spotted shooting choreographed dance reels in front of the workshops. And this is often done without seeking permission — ignoring artisans’ privacy, and the fact that others are trying to work.

Attempts to regulate the crowd haven’t worked. Two organisations — Kumartuli Mrit Shilpi Sanskriti Samity and Kumartuli Mrit Shilpi Samiti — even tried charging a fee for shooting, but that did little to control the social media influx.

“The alleys are so crowded that even we cannot move freely. We have stopped issuing tickets completely and are not allowing any more people inside,” Pal said.

Some artisans have imposed a complete photography ban. Pradip Rudra Pal, who has been sculpting from his Telengabagan workshop for 30 years, said: “We do not allow anyone here, no photography, no videography. Otherwise, we cannot work in peace.”

But not everyone is against the cameras. Artisan and filmmaker Indrajit Paul sees value in responsible coverage. “I support photographers and videographers who take permission and promote our work. But some are inconsiderate — they disrupt work, and that is a problem. I request everyone to respect the sanctity of this place,” he said.