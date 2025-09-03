How a crowdfunded movement is lighting up Kolkata’s heritage sites, one facade at a time

1 7 Return Letter Office Soumyajit Dey

From St Paul’s Cathedral to Victoria Memorial’s Angel of Victory and the General Post Office to Raj Bhavan, Kolkata heritage landmarks have got a new lease of life, thanks to The Kolkata Restorers, a group of activists who have turned the illumination of heritage sites into a movement in the city.

What makes the initiative unique is its model. It is neither government-backed nor supported by corporate giants. The project is entirely crowd-funded.

“The important thing about the Kolkata Restorers is that it is essentially a crowd-funded movement with no ownership stakes. I may not own a building, but that doesn’t mean I will not do anything about it,” said activist Mudar Patherya.

The Kolkata Restorers blend heritage activism with civic responsibility to restore and preserve sites of historical relevance.

In less than two years, 93 facades of heritage sites have been lit up at a combined cost of Rs. 2.3 crore under the project — this amount is less than the price of a premium Kolkata apartment.

Donors see immediate results: a glowing dome, a chiming clock, a lit pediment.

Every rupee is accounted for through audited reports, receipts, and zero overheads, said Patherya.

The projects are carried out with speed and frugality. Vendors are persuaded to deliver more at less, not through decree but through civic pride and unity.

Architects, contractors, and heritage experts agree to slimmer margins because they see themselves as co-creators in a city-wide transformation. This negotiation ethic has enabled multiple projects to run simultaneously without compromise on quality.

The emotional impact has been as strong as the visual one. Families donate in memory of ancestors, businesses offer CSR support, and individuals contribute with pride.

“You can’t ask an industrialist for Rs 1 crore, but you can ask 20 to spend Rs 5 lakh each. That’s the magic we are tapping into,” Patherya said.

Small contributions, pooled together, have created a large civic shift, he added.

The Kolkata Restorers have also shunned the lure of credit to draw donors. No donor plaques adorn the facades. The illuminated monuments stand only as proof that citizens can self-organise and deliver. Over 200 retail donors have participated in the project so far, according to the group.

Kolkata’s glowing landmarks are more than aesthetic gems. They symbolise the power of civic contribution in India: citizen-led, frugal, accountable, and transparent.