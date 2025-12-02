Rohit–Gambhir row adds to India’s long list of dressing-room clashes caught on tape

The India–South Africa ODI series in November 2025 reopened an old debate around the national team’s dressing-room dynamics after multiple videos showed tense exchanges between captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir.

One clip from Ranchi captured an animated post-dismissal confrontation, while another from the team hotel lobby showed the pair locked in an intense discussion away from the ground.

Separate footage of Virat Kohli keeping to himself, including walking past Gambhir after a century and skipping a cake-cutting at the hotel, further fuelled talk of a fractured environment.

Such moments are not new to Indian cricket. Here is a look at the most notable spats that left a trail.

Leaked details of Gambhir’s ‘Bahut ho gaya’ speech (January 2025)

Following a defeat to Australia in Melbourne in early 2025, reports emerged of a scathing, closed-door dressing-room address delivered by Gambhir.

Although no video surfaced, detailed leaks to the media outlined how Gambhir had “cracked the whip”, telling players “enough is enough” and warning that certain standards would not be tolerated.

Gambhir reportedly raised the issue with the BCCI, citing a lack of trust within the group.

The incident sparked debate over dressing-room confidentiality and highlighted underlying tensions after a string of poor results.

Virat Kohli–Shikhar Dhawan spat, confirmed by MS Dhoni (Brisbane, 2014)

The Brisbane Test of 2014 remains one of India’s most reported dressing-room disagreements, even though no footage of the argument exists.

After Shikhar Dhawan injured himself in the nets and could not open the batting, Virat Kohli was sent in on short notice and dismissed early.

Reports at the time described a “loud argument” between the two in the dressing room over the mishandled switch.

Then-captain MS Dhoni later confirmed an incident had indeed taken place, using trademark sarcasm to downplay it at a news conference.

“Virat used a knife and stabbed Shikhar,” he joked, while clarifying that tensions had not spiralled out of control. Dhoni’s acknowledgement validated one of the era’s most talked-about internal flashpoints.

John Wright’s physical confrontation with Virender Sehwag (2002)

One of the most dramatic episodes took place during India’s 2002 tour of England, revealed years later by Sourav Ganguly.

After a win against Sri Lanka at The Oval, coach John Wright was enraged by Virender Sehwag’s reckless shot that nearly jeopardised a chase of around 210.

According to Ganguly, Wright grabbed Sehwag by the collar inside the dressing room, pushed him against a wall and warned him he would never play for India again if he repeated such a shot.

Ganguly recalled walking into an unusually silent dressing room before being told “John punched Sehwag”. Though India had won, the confrontation remains one of the team’s most shocking coach-player flare-ups.

Several incidents took place outside the dressing room yet drew the same level of intensity and scrutiny.

Gautam Gambhir’s reaction to Ravindra Jadeja’s dismissal (July 2025)

During a Test against England in July 2025, broadcast cameras panned to the Indian dressing room moments after Ravindra Jadeja’s dismissal.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen gesturing, his animated body language interpreted by viewers and commentators as a rebuke for Jadeja’s shot selection.

While neither the audio nor the full conversation was captured, the images triggered widespread discussion online. Reports highlighted how Gambhir’s temper flared at the timing and manner of the dismissal.

Though the BCCI did not comment on the episode, the footage became one of the clearest recent examples of a coach-player flashpoint unfolding on camera.

Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja’s on-camera argument (2018)

During the Perth Test in 2018, cameras on the Australian broadcast caught Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja in a heated argument during a drinks break.

The pair stood apart from the team huddle, pointing fingers and exchanging sharp words. Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav intervened to separate them as the discussion intensified.

Though the exact trigger was unclear, commentators including Ricky Ponting suggested it stemmed from frustration over field placements, with Ishant unhappy about Jadeja’s positioning as a substitute fielder.

The video, replayed repeatedly, offered a rare live glimpse of on-field disagreement spilling into team dynamics.

Virat Kohli walking out as Anil Kumble walked in (Champions Trophy, 2017)

Footage from the Oval during the 2017 Champions Trophy captured a moment that came to define the deteriorating relationship between captain Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble.

After a warm-up match against Bangladesh, cameras showed Kohli abruptly ending his net session and walking away the moment Kumble approached. The clip was broadcast and replayed, becoming a visual symbol of the “cold vibes” between the two.

This came amid reports of Kohli complaining to the BCCI about Kumble’s “overbearing” style. Kumble resigned soon after the tournament, and Kohli refused to elaborate, saying only that “what happens inside the dressing room should stay there”.