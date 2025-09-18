Make Calcutta Relevant Again unveils ‘Reverse Nostalgia’ lookbook, spotlighting Bengal’s creative economy boom

Make Calcutta Relevant Again has launched the official lookbook for the upcoming The CCU Festival 2025, titled Reverse Nostalgia. The lookbook reimagines Kolkata’s past through a contemporary lens, featuring some of the city’s most influential creative entrepreneurs.
Far from a sentimental glance backward, Reverse Nostalgia is a manifesto of reinvention — demonstrating how Kolkata’s heritage, subcultures, and artistic spirit are being transformed into engines of economic growth. With India’s cultural and creative industries valued at over USD 200 billion (7% of GDP), Kolkata is asserting its role as a rising hub where business meets art.
The Faces of Reverse Nostalgia
Each page of the lookbook features entrepreneurs and creators who embody Bengal’s creative economy:
• Pragya Chopra (On-Off Online Media) – shaping Bengal’s digital storytelling frontier.
• Rishika DasRoy (Bengal Paddle/The Barge Company) – transforming the Hooghly into a hub for cultural cruises and water sports.
• Anand Puri (Trincas) – reinventing Park Street nostalgia into a contemporary live music business.
• Q (Filmmaker) – Kolkata’s enfant terrible of cinema, he is exporting rebellious storytelling to global audiences.
• Niloy Das (Lizard’s Skin Tattoos / Kolkata Tattoo Festival) — founder of Lizard’s Skin Tattoos, one of the pioneering tattoo studios in India, and organiser of the multicultural Kolkata Tattoo Festival, which brings together international artists and thousands of enthusiasts.
• Calcutta Skateboarders – rolling a grassroots movement into Bengal’s slice of the global skate economy.
• Tridha Choudhury (Kaizen Experiences) – actor and founder of an experiential travel brand that merges cinema with luxury journeys.
• Mudar Patherya (Kolkata Restorers Project) – illuminating 500+ heritage facades and monetising nostalgia through urban pride.
• Satrajit Sen (National Award-Winning Director) – championing independent cinema with global collaborations.
• Pauline Laravoire (Sustainability Leader) – connecting Bengal’s green innovation to the USD 12 trillion global sustainability market.
• Meghdut RoyChowdhury (Make Calcutta Relevant Again / The CCU Festival) – curator of the city’s creative zeitgeist, building the platforms where art and business converge.
“The Reverse Nostalgia lookbook is more than style — it’s an economic story,” said Meghdut Roy Chowdhury, curator of CCU Festival. “Each face represents how Kolkata is monetising creativity, turning nostalgia into industry, and reclaiming its role as a global cultural capital.”
The lookbook serves as the prelude to The CCU Festival 2025, to be held from September 19-21 at the Biswa Bangla Exhibition Center, Newtown, in partnership with the Kolkata Tattoo Festival. The festival will unite art, culture, entrepreneurship, and innovation — positioning Kolkata as the city where heritage fuels tomorrow.
