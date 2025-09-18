Make Calcutta Relevant Again unveils ‘Reverse Nostalgia’ lookbook, spotlighting Bengal’s creative economy boom

1 14

Make Calcutta Relevant Again has launched the official lookbook for the upcoming The CCU Festival 2025, titled Reverse Nostalgia. The lookbook reimagines Kolkata’s past through a contemporary lens, featuring some of the city’s most influential creative entrepreneurs.

Far from a sentimental glance backward, Reverse Nostalgia is a manifesto of reinvention — demonstrating how Kolkata’s heritage, subcultures, and artistic spirit are being transformed into engines of economic growth. With India’s cultural and creative industries valued at over USD 200 billion (7% of GDP), Kolkata is asserting its role as a rising hub where business meets art.

The Faces of Reverse Nostalgia

Each page of the lookbook features entrepreneurs and creators who embody Bengal’s creative economy:

Darshan Dudhoria (Bari Kothi/Indian Silk House) – reviving Murshidabad’s silk and Sheherwali culture into a thriving luxury economy.

• Pragya Chopra (On-Off Online Media) – shaping Bengal’s digital storytelling frontier.

Shuli Ghosh & Rewant Lokesh (Sienna) – blending craft, design, and cuisine into a sustainable creative enterprise.

• Rishika DasRoy (Bengal Paddle/The Barge Company) – transforming the Hooghly into a hub for cultural cruises and water sports.

• Anand Puri (Trincas) – reinventing Park Street nostalgia into a contemporary live music business.

• Q (Filmmaker) – Kolkata’s enfant terrible of cinema, he is exporting rebellious storytelling to global audiences.

• Niloy Das (Lizard’s Skin Tattoos / Kolkata Tattoo Festival) — founder of Lizard’s Skin Tattoos, one of the pioneering tattoo studios in India, and organiser of the multicultural Kolkata Tattoo Festival, which brings together international artists and thousands of enthusiasts.

• Calcutta Skateboarders – rolling a grassroots movement into Bengal’s slice of the global skate economy.

• Tridha Choudhury (Kaizen Experiences) – actor and founder of an experiential travel brand that merges cinema with luxury journeys.

• Mudar Patherya (Kolkata Restorers Project) – illuminating 500+ heritage facades and monetising nostalgia through urban pride.

• Satrajit Sen (National Award-Winning Director) – championing independent cinema with global collaborations.

• Pauline Laravoire (Sustainability Leader) – connecting Bengal’s green innovation to the USD 12 trillion global sustainability market.

• Meghdut RoyChowdhury (Make Calcutta Relevant Again / The CCU Festival) – curator of the city’s creative zeitgeist, building the platforms where art and business converge.

“The Reverse Nostalgia lookbook is more than style — it’s an economic story,” said Meghdut Roy Chowdhury, curator of CCU Festival. “Each face represents how Kolkata is monetising creativity, turning nostalgia into industry, and reclaiming its role as a global cultural capital.”

The lookbook serves as the prelude to The CCU Festival 2025, to be held from September 19-21 at the Biswa Bangla Exhibition Center, Newtown, in partnership with the Kolkata Tattoo Festival. The festival will unite art, culture, entrepreneurship, and innovation — positioning Kolkata as the city where heritage fuels tomorrow.

