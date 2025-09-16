The CCU Festival 2025 is here to celebrate creativity like never before

Pujo is just around the corner, and Kolkata is buzzing with creativity everywhere you look. But before the big festival lights up the city, get ready for double the fun with The CCU Festival 2025 and the Kolkata Tattoo Festival, in association with digital media partners My Kolkata and anandabazar.com. These festivals will be held from September 19-21 at the New Town Biswa Bangla Exhibition Centre. Three days of non-stop creative activities are coming to amaze you. Expect everything from music, comedy, business, tattoos, and dance to much more.

The first day of The CCU Festival and Kolkata Tattoo Festival will begin with STRTUP, an initiative to reignite the spirit of innovation in the city. The platform will host discussions between investors and budding entrepreneurs, along with insightful sessions on artificial intelligence and other emerging topics by the head of Google India and other distinguished speakers. The day will also mark the official announcement of Kolkata’s first e-sports hub, graced by the presence of Debashis Sen.

The festivals will also showcase cultural performances. On 19 September, Hooliganism will rock the stage alongside the Esraj Festival organised by Debayan Majumdar. On 21 September, laughter will take over as comedian Aakash Gupta performs, followed by the Global Bengal Concert curated by Bickram Ghosh. And that’s not all, many more surprises are in store across the three-day celebration.

Meghdut Roychowdhury, the founder of Make Calcutta Relevant Again, spoke about The CCU Festival and Kolkata Tattoo Festival, “This is not about nostalgia, it’s a love letter to the future. The first CCU Festival was held in 2022, where 4,000 people participated. Three years later, it returns on a larger scale, now alongside the Kolkata Tattoo Festival. For three days, creativity will flow uninterrupted, with everyone freely expressing their ideas.”

Niloy Das, founder of the Kolkata Tattoo Festival, added, “In the cultural landscape of Bengal, the Kolkata Tattoo Festival is a grand celebration of art and ideas. It brings together tattoo artists from across the world under one roof. This is a magnificent blend of art, culture, and love, one that will leave an unforgettable mark, just like a permanent tattoo.”

