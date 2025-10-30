Beyond the scares: How Kolkata cosplayers find art and identity in Halloween

1 12

ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata might have Bhoot Chaturdashi, the Bengali version of Halloween, but the festival of costumes, candies and eerie decorations is now turning from a niche celebration into a growing cultural phenomenon in the city.

At the heart of it lies Kolkata’s cosplay community, which has embraced Halloween as a medium of self-expression — a time when imagination knows no bounds, characters step out of fiction and the spectacle of horror takes over.

Once limited to themed cafe nights and private gatherings, Halloween is now a means for cosplayers to celebrate their love for cosplay and pop culture. For them it isn’t just about scares. It’s about storytelling. Whether it’s through gothic gowns, anime-inspired avatars or indie horror game tributes, Kolkata cosplayers are finding joy in embodying the characters that inspire them.

With horror cons, themed parties and out-of-city collaborations, these cosplay artists are transforming October’s spookiest night into a celebration of creativity.

Baishakhi Das: Cute meets creepy

2 12 Baishakhi’s cosplay of 'Death Note' character Misa Amane for Halloween 2024

For Baishakhi Das, going by the name Meany on Instagram, Halloween is a time to merge cuteness with chills. “I usually like to cosplay cute-scary characters rather than spooky ones,” she said, naming Raven, Krul, 2B, and Mavis among her favourites.

A social media strategist by day and a cosplayer whenever inspiration strikes, Baishakhi recalled attending this year’s HorrorCon in New Delhi. The decorations, activities and artists made the event “super fun”, she said.

3 12 Mavis from 'Hotel Transylvania' is one of her favourite Halloween cosplays

This year, she’s set to channel the elegance of Black Swan from Honkai Star Rail. Baishakhi’s love for purple and the character’s beauty made it an instant choice for her.

Halloween is an event where cosplayers feel accepted, Baishakhi said. “In India, people are accepting it and celebrating it as a proper festival, which is exciting for us,” she continued, adding that she hopes more cosplayers turn up for the festival next year.

Pracheta Banerjee: All things glam and goth

4 12 Pracheta’s take on Sakizo’s illustration of Lilith

An illustrator and cosplayer, Pracheta Banerjee’s Halloween schedule is packed. Starting from October 31 to November 2, Pracheta will be in Hyderabad for three events. Her lineup includes Mira from K-Pop Demon Hunters or Stocking from Stocking Anarchy, Jean Grey from X-Men, and Lilith by Japanese illustrator Sakizo — a dream cosplay she has waited years to pull off.

Pracheta’s journey began in Kolkata in 2013 when dressing up as anime characters was rare. “I have been cosplaying in Kolkata since 2013. My friends initially asked me to cosplay an anime character, but I didn't put up my cosplay until 2014. Then it got positive feedback from my friends, but I didn’t make my cosplays public until 2016. Buzzfeed picked it up and the article went viral,” she recalled.

5 12 The seasoned cosplayer (aka prachetabanerjee on Instagram) dressed as Death Prophet from the video game 'Dota 2'

Most people at the time weren't aware of cosplaying. “In fact, it was extremely rare,” Pracheta, who transitioned into illustrating after starting out as a comic book artist, said. She signed off with a hope for greater Halloween celebrations in the city as the pop culture landscape has evolved over the years.

Maria Mondol: The year-round Halloween spirit

6 12 Maria’s past cosplays of Bella Dimitriscu, Demon Mother, and Elissabat. She goes by @rottenliver on Instagram

Halloween is a year-round celebration for cosplayers, Maria Mondol believes. “I’m a cosplayer, the entire year is basically Halloween for us,” she laughed. However, she admitted avoiding local cosplay events because of community behaviour, preferring to celebrate the festival on her own terms.

This season, Maria is taking inspiration from the indie horror game Five Nights at Freddy’s, embodying the eerie character of Puppet. Having cosplayed for five years now, she describes Halloween as a “tradition” and a chance to bring to life the characters that she gets recommended throughout the year.

Taboshmi Banerjee: When Harry Potter became an introduction to Halloween

7 12 One of Taboshmi's favourite cosplays include Spider Demon Mother from 'Demon Slayer'. She shares her cosplays regularly on her Instagram account @tawwboshmi

For Taboshmi Banerjee, the love for Halloween was born long before she began cosplaying. A self-confessed horror enthusiast who lives and breathes thrillers, crime stories, and psychological mysteries, she traced her fascination back to her childhood.

“I was introduced to the concept of Halloween through the Harry Potter books and movies,” she recalled. “The Halloween scene in The Philosopher’s Stone is the first thing that comes to mind.”

8 12 Taboshmi’s showcase of Makima and Misa Amane from 'Chainsaw Man' and 'Death Note' respectively

Taboshmi usually goes for dark-themed cosplays for Halloween. And it’s a bonus point if the character allows her to experiment with makeup and face painting. She is especially fond of her Spider Demon Mother cosplay from Demon Slayer and would love to cosplay Pyramid Head Lady from Silent Hill someday.

Being a master’s student, Taboshmi regrets being unable to attend any Halloween events this year. Despite being drowned in a sea of assignments and midterms, she plans to cosplay Cassandra Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village for the occasion. “I’m excited to experiment with fake blood for her look, something I haven’t had a chance to do before,” she said.

Asmita Ghosh: When the world embraces the essence of cosplaying

9 12 Asmita, known as @chiropteran_queen on Instagram, brought Göndul from 'God of War' to life at Kolkata Comic Con this year

As a cosplayer, Asmita Ghosh doesn’t make cosplays specifically for Halloween, but the festival has a special charm for her. “It’s a time when the world collectively embraces the very essence of what I love about cosplay — transformation, mystery, and a touch of darkness,” she said.

Having been drawn to characters who carry depth and duality, Asmita leans towards cosplaying characters like Morrigan from Dragon Age — alluring, complex, and steeped in dark magic. She describes the character’s elegance and danger as the spirit of Halloween itself.

10 12 A depiction of a daedric armour from the 'Elder Scrolls' game 'Skyrim'

An Indian Championship of Cosplay 2025 qualifier, Asmita chose to keep her look for this Halloween under wraps but hinted at one that feels powerful yet otherworldly.

“Pop culture first introduced me to the aesthetics of Halloween — the drama, the fantasy, and the celebration of the extraordinary,” she said. Over time, her love for cosplay gave that fascination a deeper meaning.

To Asmita, Halloween is not just about donning costumes. “It’s about creativity without boundaries,” she explained, adding “something every artist and cosplayer can deeply connect with”.

Souvik Mitra: Halloween is when it all started

11 12 Souvik aka Bomba the Builder on Instagram, stepping into the worlds of 'Moon Knight' and 'Prince of Persia'

It was at a Halloween event back in 2017 that started it all for Souvik Mitra, the winner of the Fan Favourite Award at the Indian Championship of Cosplay 2025. “I debuted my first cosplay — V from V for Vendetta — at a Halloween event in 2017,” he shared.

Halloween was one of the festivals Souvik has grown up watching in movies and admiring the mood, costumes, and the creative freedom. “Once I started cosplaying, it became less about the festival and more about using that moment to tell stories visually,” he added.

Souvik usually picks characters with a darker or mysterious vibe that fits the spirit of the night. Over the years, he has cosplayed Mr. Knight from Moon Knight, Blue Beetle, and most recently The Dahaka from Prince of Persia — a showcase which earned him his ICC ‘25 trophy.

ScareCrow from the Batman universe is Souvik’s choice of cosplay this Halloween. “I want to incorporate my DIY cosplay smoke machine to amp up the creep factor,” he said, adding that his look is inspired by a darker fantasy aesthetic, mixing menace with elegance.

Shreya Karmakar: Something wicked this way comes!

12 12 Shreya (@miss_shreya_karmakar on Instagram) dressed up as the Wicked Witch at HorrorCon 2025

Fresh from attending HorrorCon, Shreya Karmakar leans more towards Halloween staples like Harley Quinn, Medusa, Pennywise, or the Wicked Witch. “I always believe in creativity and try to get a look that makes me stand out,” she said.

At this year’s HorrorCon, which took place on October 25 and 26, the 30-year-old model and cosplayer appeared as the Wicked Witch on one day and Pennywise the next.

For Shreya, Halloween carries a purpose. “When people take photos with me and appreciate my look, that’s my biggest reward,” she said with a smile. “Because I can show my creativity on stage and be the reason someone smiles.”