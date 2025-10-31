From Nabadwip to the roof of the world, via Eden: How a superfan carried the KKR flag to Everest Base Camp

1 7 Ashok Chakraborty with the Kolkata Knight Riders flag at Everest Base Camp

ADVERTISEMENT

When Ashok Chakraborty finally stood at the base of the world’s highest mountain, the words “Knight Riders family knows no bounds” felt less like a slogan and more like destiny fulfilled. On 19 October, Ashok reached the fabled Everest Base Camp carrying both the Kolkata Knight Riders flag and the Indian Tricolour — his heartfelt tribute to the purple and gold army he has followed with unshakable devotion.

2 7

For the man who runs a stationery shop in Nabadwip, and spends much of his free time trekking with the Nabadwip Trekking Association, the climb was both a personal milestone and a symbolic act.

“The KKR flag is connected to my blood. Wherever I go, the KKR flag is always with me,” he said in Bengali, his voice brimming with pride. His lifelong passions — cricket, climbing, and singing — came together in this remarkable journey of endurance and emotion.

3 7

Ashok is no stranger to dedication. As profiled earlier by My Kolkata, he has attended every IPL and India home match at Eden Gardens since 1999, never once missing a KKR home game since the franchise’s inception. His trek to Everest now extends that streak of loyalty far beyond the stadium stands.

The expedition began from Nabadwip, where Ashok and five fellow trekkers boarded a train to Joynagar and then travelled by road to Salleri before reaching Surkhet on 12 October. From there, they set off on foot through Lukla Airport, Namche Bazaar, and the famous Hillary Suspension Bridge (Hanging Bridge). “The route was beautiful but unforgiving,” Ashok recalled. “The last stretch before Gorakshep was the hardest. It was dark, windy, and freezing.”

4 7

Still, when the team reached Everest Viewpoint, the moment took his breath away. “The sight of Everest for the first time felt like a dream,” he said. On 19 October, he finally stood at Everest Base Camp, unfurling both the KKR and Indian flags against the snow-clad peaks — a moment that perfectly captured the unity of fandom and patriotism. He also carried with him a Trinbago Knight Riders jersey, honouring the team that recently clinched their fifth Caribbean Premier League title, a victory that added yet another feather to the global Knight Riders legacy.

In a charming touch that felt straight out of a Kolkata fairytale, Ashok carried a poster and even played the “Happy Birthday" melody on a mouth organ in advance for Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of KKR, at the summit — a heartfelt celebration for the actor and team owner he admires deeply. “The wind was blowing hard, and it felt as if even the mountains were joining in,” he laughed.

5 7

Ashok’s devotion goes beyond attendance and flags. “Thanks to the KKR management, I have been able to watch every KKR home and away game for the last two seasons,” he said. “I hope that someday they will take me to watch matches of each and every Knight Riders franchise, even if it’s one match each. I want to travel the world showing my love for KKR.”

6 7

But Ashok’s ambitions don't stop at base camp. His next dream is to stand atop Mount Everest itself — carrying the same flag higher still — and to one day follow the Knight Riders wherever they play, whether in Abu Dhabi, Trinbago, or Los Angeles. “KKR has given me a place in every field,” he said. “I want to take that spirit everywhere.”

7 7

From the crowded stands of Eden Gardens to the frozen slopes of the Himalayas, Ashok Chakraborty has proven that being a fan can be an expedition in itself — one defined by passion, perseverance, and purple pride. And when the KKR jersey fluttered beneath the shadow of Everest, it wasn’t just a flag in the wind — it was the heartbeat of millions who believe that the Knight Riders family truly knows no bounds.

Also Read Meet the KKR superfan who has attended every IPL and India match at Eden Gardens since 1999