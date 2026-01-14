How Sugarr and Spice owner feeds his love for vintage machines by restoring old cars

1 6

On a quiet lane in Kolkata, behind an unassuming gate, time moves differently. Inside, pastel paint gleams under workshop lights, chrome trims reflect half-finished dreams, and the scent of machine oil hangs in the air.

This is the world of Saurav Roy, 31, businessman by profession, vintage car restorer by passion.

“My main business is Sugarr and Spice,” Roy says with a smile. “But parallel to that, we restore vintage and classic automobiles. Once the automobile bug bites you, you really cannot stop.”

Like many vintage-vehicle enthusiasts, Roy’s journey into old cars began with inheritance.

“The love started from my great-grandfather’s car, a 1938 Studebaker President. That was the first restoration we did as a family. After that, it became a way of life.”

Today, his garage houses a collection that reads like a rolling museum. A 1928 Studebaker President Eight state limousine, still a single-owner family car. A 1947 Chevrolet Fleetmaster. A 1951 Mercury Eight. A 1967 Mercedes-Benz 230S. A humble but loved 1959 Fiat 1100. And, nearing restoration, a 1938 Mercedes-Benz 170B Roadster with an open top and an extraordinary backstory.

Each car has a personality. Each has a past. But few stories are as dramatic as the Chevrolet Fleetmaster’s.

“We acquired the Chevrolet in 2016 from Rajasthan,” Roy recalls. “It belonged to the royal family of Bikaner and was later passed to one of their officials. It lay unused for years. The roof of the garage collapsed on the bonnet. But everything was original. All the fitments were still there. So we decided to bring it back.”

That decision meant rebuilding almost everything. Engine, mechanicals, bodywork, paint, upholstery.

Restoration is not just a hobby for Roy. It is a formal pursuit through his project called Father and Son Restorations.

“It is about preserving history within the family and for the next generation,” he says. “These cars deserve to stay alive.”

If the Chevrolet tells a tale of resurrection, the Mercedes 170B Roadster tells one of creation.

“That has been the most challenging project,” Roy says. “When we found it, the body was non-existent. The mechanicals were gone. Only the chassis was there. We had to build the entire body, interiors, upholstery, meters, everything from scratch. It is now on the verge of completion.”

He speaks of the Roadster like a sculptor describing a nearly finished statue: “Another couple of weeks and it should be ready.”

Which car does he enjoy driving the most? Roy pauses.

“It is not about preference. Every car has its own nuances,” he says. “But the Fiat is the most fun and usable. It is small. You can take it anywhere in Kolkata. Any gully, any congested road. It is a perfect Calcutta car.”

For longer drives and rallies, his choice is the 1951 Mercury. And at the annual vintage car rally, Roy’s cars are familiar faces. His earliest memory of the event is almost mythic. “The year I was born, my family was supposed to come to the rally,” he laughs. “But they went from the rally ground to the hospital instead.”

On the road, his cars draw inevitable attention. “Modern cars are mostly white, black and grey,” he says. “Back then, there were pastel shades. These cars pop. People always turn to look. They want to see what is passing by.”

