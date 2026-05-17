Working from home may be silently increasing your hypertension risk, warn doctors

Days after PM Narendra Modi called upon Indians to conserve energy, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announced a mandatory two-day work-from-home directive for state government employees every week, with private sector institutions urged to follow suit.

Although many in Delhi and across the country have welcomed the opportunity to work from home, it also raises health questions — the risk of hypertension, particularly masked hypertension, due to sedentary lifestyles, extended working hours, and blurred personal boundaries.

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Since the post-pandemic shift to prolonged remote work, several medical studies have highlighted a rise in screen time, reduced outdoor activity, digital fatigue, psychological stress, sleep disturbances, unhealthy dietary habits and metabolic disorders among people working from home.

Collectively, these factors contribute to elevated blood pressure and a higher risk of cardiovascular diseases by triggering chronic activation of the sympathetic nervous system. Increased cortisol levels further lead to sustained vascular constriction and endothelial dysfunction.

This World Hypertension Day, My Kolkata spoke to medical experts to understand how prolonged remote working can gradually contribute to hypertension and the steps one can take to prevent it.

‘Sitting is the new smoking’

Working from home has quietly turned many into marathon sitters, with working professionals glued to their laptop screens. Under the pressure of meeting late‑night deadlines, one can hardly find time for breaks, and they all add up on the blood pressure meter.

Ayan Kar, a cardiologist attached to Narayana RN Tagore Hospital, Mukundapur, said, “When you sit for hours, blood pools in your legs, metabolism slows, and calories are stored as belly fat. This central fat, plus higher blood sugar and cholesterol, pushes your numbers up — even if you feel ‘fine.’ Stress is the second hit: constant emails, calls, and blurred work-home boundaries keep your body in alert mode.”

He further explained that stress hormones constrict blood vessels and increase heart rate, gradually conditioning the body to maintain consistently high blood pressure levels.

As a result, many young professionals who appear healthy on the outside may unknowingly develop cardiovascular systems that function like those of someone much older. Even non-smokers or people who exercise regularly are not immune to the effects of prolonged sitting.

“This is why prolonged sitting is often compared to smoking,” he said, adding that both silently damage blood vessels over time and significantly increase the risk of stroke and heart disease in the long run.

Management and prevention tips

Rakesh Sarkar, cardiologist and electrophysiologist from BM Birla Heart Hospital, said that several studies indicate that prolonged sitting, exceeding 6-8 hours daily, is independently associated with increased incidence of hypertension, insulin resistance, and cardiovascular morbidity.

So, are we doomed? Not quite. Sarkar says that potential risks can be reduced if one is willing to adopt just a few simple yet consistent lifestyle practices while working from home.

The 30-3 Rule: Every 30 minutes, stand or walk for 3 minutes to help reduce BP by 10-15 points.

Ergonomics: Ensure the workstation is comfortable, with screens at eye level and supportive seating.

Set Boundaries: Establish firm start and end times for work to prevent overworking.

Monitor BP at Home: Use a home blood pressure monitor to track readings, as this can detect ‘masked’ hypertension that regular check-ups might miss.

Healthy Habits: Maintain a healthy diet, stay hydrated, and practice deep breathing or meditation to manage stress.

When to consult a physician?

Charting out habits and implementing them on time can be challenging at times. Hence, if you develop persistent headaches or other symptoms related to high blood pressure, consult a doctor immediately.

“Job strain, defined by high demands and low control & increased household responsibilities combined with WFH, is often strongly linked to higher BP,” said Sarkar.