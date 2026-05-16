‘Kashmiri’ bangles: Why Kolkata's latest ornament obsession has little to do with Kashmir

Kolkata’s newest bangle trend comes with its dangling charms, pastel shades and a misleading name. The city is obsessed with ‘Kashmiri’ bangles, but these colourful stacks are not actually made in Kashmir.

While some shops in Dharmatala source them from Jaipur, others — including stores at Metro Plaza Shopping Centre like Hello Madam — manufacture them locally in places such as Howrah at their own factories.

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Typically made of crystal glass, the bangles come in thicker variations popularly known as jelly bangles. The stacks are often paired with silver or golden bangles made of metal, though Hello Madam also offers glass versions of these metallic pieces.

“It is because of the bells and danglers that these bangles, and the entire stack are called Kashmiri. Though they are not made in Kashmir, the design is inspired by accessories traditionally worn by local residents there,” said Hello Madam proprietor Altaf Sheikh.

Shop owners in Dharmatala say the trend has gained remarkable popularity over the last six months. “This is perhaps the first time bangles have become more popular among Bengali women than non-Bengali women. Teenagers and college-going girls are pairing them with kurtas and saris. The trend is likely to continue for at least two more months,” said Mohammed Shabir Hussain, a shop owner in the area.

In Dharmatala, stacks of glass bangles — usually sold in sets of a dozen — are priced at Rs 100. Adding metallic bangles increases the price to Rs 200. At Metro Plaza Mall, however, more elaborate and unique stacks start at Rs 450, with premium designs ranging between Rs 700 and Rs 800.

The bangles are available in a wide spectrum of colours, from vibrant reds, blues and greens to multicoloured combinations and softer pastel shades such as pistachio, pale blue and blush pink.