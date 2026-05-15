Got the gym jitters? A starter kit for women with five must-haves for day one

If you are walking into a gym for the first time, it can feel both exciting and intimidating. Before you start, it is important to tick off your checklist of essentials to carry as a woman. To focus more on working out and less on what you’re missing, here’s a guide to what to buy before you start going to the gym.

Smart tip: Start simple. You can upgrade your gear later, because when beginning, consistency matters more than gear.

ADVERTISEMENT

Supportive sports bra

Let’s begin with the most important investment. Buy a pair of good sports bras that prevent strain and provide support, keeping workouts comfortable. Go for moisture-wicking fabric and the right support level (high for HIIT/running, medium for strength training).

Breathable athleisure

What you wear to the gym should offer maximum stretch, be sweat-wicking and squat-proof. Go for high-waisted leggings and a fitted t-shirt or tank top to help you move freely and confidently. Go for brands that specialise in making athleisure wear.

Proper training shoes

The shoes you need depend on the workout style. If you are hitting the gym for cardio, go for running shoes. For weight lifting, you will need flatter and more stable soles. For mixed workouts, cross-trainers are perfect. But what you should never wear are casual sneakers, as they lack grip and support.

Gym bag essentials

Remember, you don’t have to carry your world in your gym bag. A duffle bag with a water bottle, a small towel, deodorant, hair ties and face wipes is enough. Keep it simple and practical:

Beginner workout plan

Don’t walk into a gym without a plan. Speak to your fitness trainer and decide on your goal. It is nice to book one or two trainer sessions to learn correct form. A basic three-day split or full-body routine can help you stay focussed.