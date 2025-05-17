On World Hypertension Day, three tasty, low-sodium snacks to help regulate blood pressure

Hypertension, often called the ‘silent killer,’ has emerged as one of the biggest public health challenges in India. The numbers are staggering, with over 200 million Indians estimated to suffer from high blood pressure, and food habits play a major role. Sodium levels in Indian cuisine is twice the WHO-approved amount of not more than five grams per day.

Cutting down on sodium is one of the most effective ways to manage blood pressure. But for many, it’s difficult to imagine scrumptious food without salt. But you don’t have to sacrifice taste to eat healthier. Small tweaks — like using flavourful herbs and spices, potassium-rich ingredients, and smart flavour enhancers like MSG (which has two-thirds less sodium than regular salt) — can help reduce sodium while keeping your food delicious.

Today, on World Hypertension Day, MasterChef Ajay Chopra shares three easy-to-make, low-sodium snacks that prove healthy doesn’t have to mean bland. The celebrity chef, who hosted MasterChef India season 1 & 2, has whipped up delicious recipes packed with flavour and made for everyday Indian kitchens.

Masala Makhana

Satiate your in-between work and tea-time cravings with this crunchy, flavourful snack with a spice kick and a hint of umami. Also known as fox nuts or lotus seeds, makhana is especially beneficial for its high potassium and low sodium content. Apart from being a light-weight, filling snack that keeps blood pressure in check, it also regulates your cardiovascular health with its magnesium content and antioxidant properties.

Ingredients:

Makhana (foxnuts): 2 cups

Olive oil or ghee: 1 tbsp

Turmeric powder: 1/2 tsp

Red chili powder: 1/2 tsp

Coriander powder: 1/2 tsp

Cumin powder: 1/2 tsp

Black pepper: A pinch

Kala namak (black salt): 1/2 tsp

Dried oregano or thyme (optional): 1 tsp

Lemon juice: A squeeze

MSG: A pinch

Instructions:

Heat a pan over medium flame and add olive oil or ghee.

Once hot, add makhana to the pan and roast them, stirring frequently for 5-7 minutes until they become crisp and golden.

Once roasted, add the turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, black pepper, kala namak, and MSG. Stir well to coat the makhana with the spices.

Continue roasting for another 2-3 minutes until the spices are well incorporated and aromatic.

Remove from heat and squeeze a bit of lemon juice over the makhana for a refreshing finish.

Optionally, sprinkle with dried oregano or thyme for added flavour and serve hot!

Healthy Bhel Puri

If you’re in the mood for a mix of flavours, this light and tangy chaat that hits all the right tasting notes — without the extra salt — will suit your palate. The popular street food, if made at home, can be as tasty (and healthy!) as you want. The gamechanger is the low sodium content in puffed rice and potassium and vitamin C-rich ingredients like potatoes and lemons.

Ingredients:

Puffed rice: 1 cup

Boiled potatoes, chopped: 1/4 cup

Finely chopped onions: 1/4 cup

Finely chopped tomatoes: 1/4 cup

Finely chopped cucumber: 1/4 cup

Roasted peanuts: 2 tbsp

Tamarind chutney (homemade, no salt added, Chef Ashish): 1 tbsp

Green chutney (mint and coriander chutney, kala namak added, Chef Ashish): 1 tbsp

Black chaat masala (Chef Ajay): 1/2 tsp

Roasted cumin powder: 1/2 tsp

Coriander leaves for garnish: A handful

Lemon juice: A squeeze

MSG: A pinch

Red chili powder (optional, for heat): A pinch

Instructions:

Heat a kadai or pan on low-medium heat, add the puffed rice, and lightly roast for 1-2 minutes, stirring occasionally. This step is optional but adds extra crunch.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the roasted puffed rice, boiled potatoes, onions, tomatoes, cucumber, and roasted peanuts.

Add tamarind chutney, green chutney, black pepper, roasted cumin powder, kala namak, MSG, and chaat masala.

Toss everything together gently until well-mixed, ensuring all ingredients are coated with the chutneys and spices.

Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and a squeeze of lemon juice. Optionally, sprinkle with red chili powder for an added kick.

Serve immediately for a crunchy, tangy, and fresh snack!

Poha Chivda

For the taste buds that appreciate subtle flavours, this make-ahead snack that’s light and full of textures will delight you with just the right flavour balance. Apart from its low sodium content, Poha contains potassium that helps regulate blood pressure. It also helps control blood sugar level with its fibre content. ‘Healthy food, healthy gut’ might just be its motto.

Ingredients:

Thin poha (flattened rice): 2 cups

Roasted peanuts: 1/4 cup

Roasted chana dal (split chickpeas): 2 tablespoons

Cashew nuts: 2 tablespoons

Raisins: 2 tablespoons

Green chilies, finely chopped: 2

Curry leaves: 10–12

Mustard seeds: 1/2 teaspoon

Turmeric powder: 1/2 teaspoon

Red chili powder (optional): 1/2 teaspoon

Sugar: 1 tablespoon

Salt and MSG: To taste

Oil: 2 tablespoons

Instructions:

Roast the Poha : In a large pan, dry roast the thin poha on low heat until it becomes crisp. Stir continuously to prevent burning. Once done, transfer them to a large mixing bowl.

: In a large pan, dry roast the thin poha on low heat until it becomes crisp. Stir continuously to prevent burning. Once done, transfer them to a large mixing bowl. Prepare the Tempering:

In the same pan, heat 2 tablespoons of oil. Add mustard seeds and let them splutter. Add finely chopped green chilies and curry leaves. Sauté for a few seconds until the chilies are fried.

Add Nuts and Spices:

Add cashew nuts and roast until they turn golden brown. Add roasted peanuts and roasted chana dal. Sauté for another minute. Lower the heat and add turmeric powder, red chili powder (if using), sugar, salt, and MSG. Mix well.