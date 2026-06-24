Masala chai, coffee and tiramisu: The gourmand perfumes Kolkata's divas love

Heard about the perfume that smells like masala chai? Desserts, coffee, fruits and caramel fragrances are trending for their luxurious appeal. While global brands have embraced the trend for years, 2026 has seen a freshly sparked interest in perfumes that smell almost edible. From dessert lovers to fans of fruity flavours, Kolkata's actresses, models and fashion divas share their own take on the gourmand craze.

Vanilla remains the undisputed favourite

Riya Sen and Pinky Kenworthy pick vanilla

For actress Riya Sen, vanilla has the perfect balance between indulgence and sophistication. “I personally love vanilla-based perfumes. I enjoy gourmand scents as long as they're not overly sweet and still feel elegant and sophisticated,” she said.

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Fashion stylist, grooming expert and fashion show choreographer Shubha, also known as Pinky Kenworthy, echoes that sentiment. Having worn vanilla-centric fragrances for over two decades, she loves the note's versatility. "Vanilla can be comforting, sensual, elegant, nostalgic and sophisticated all at once," she said. She prefers the version that combines vanilla with richer notes such as rum, woody spices and caramel.

Coffee and cocoa come next

Actresses Payel Mukherjee and Arijita Mukhopadhay root for coffee and cocoa

Actress Payel Mukherjee has not yet explored gourmand fragrances extensively, but is intrigued by the trend. "I'd definitely like to try vanilla and coffee fragrances as they sound warm," she says.

Actress Arijita Mukhopadhyay is more selective. While she enjoys cocoa and coffee-inspired scents, she draws the line at perfumes that smell too much like food. “Coffee is refreshing and chocolate has a different appeal. But I don't think I would enjoy perfumes inspired by masala chai or other food items," she said.

Instead, Arijita leans towards floral, amber and traditional attars that have a more classic fragrance experience.

Fruity scents are winning new fans

Prantika Das likes fruity notes more

If there is one person fully embracing gourmand fragrances, it is actress Prantika Das. A perfume enthusiast, she loves experimenting with everything from vanilla-heavy fragrances to fruit-inspired creations. “I love fresh fruity notes like mango and strawberry. Vanilla is my go-to fragrance, and I can talk about perfumes all day,” she said.

According to Sananda Podder, co-founder of Olfrah Perfume, consumers increasingly want fragrances that recreate the experience of enjoying their favourite desserts. "People want to smell like edible desserts because these fragrances evoke happy and cosy memories," she said.

Divas who stick to classics

Actress Parno Mittra and model Tina Mukherjee still stick to classic fragrances

Not everyone is ready to trade timeless fragrances for dessert-inspired perfumes. Model and founder of alT Brand and Beyond, Tina Mukherjee, prefers traditional scents and says that they will never lose their charm. "I am an old-school classic perfume person. I love mild spicy perfumes and homemade attars. I feel they will never go out of style," she said.

Actress Parno Mittra also rejects the idea of food fragrances. “I still like my classic fragrances. Perfume smelling like chai or biryani does not appeal to me.”