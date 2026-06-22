Dress for the drizzle: Outfit, footwear and bag tips for rainy days

Monsoon is here, but your wardrobe doesn't have to suffer for it.

Instead of thinking of the season as endless puddles, muddy streets and fashion mishaps, embrace its charm — overcast skies, breezy afternoons, romantic mornings and that unmistakable main-character energy.

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With a few practical styling tweaks, you can stay comfortable, rain-ready and effortlessly chic this monsoon.

Skip the soak

Swap heavy denims, linen and silk for lightweight cotton blends, polyester or other quick-dry fabrics. They absorb less water, dry faster and won't cling uncomfortably to your skin after an unexpected downpour.

"During monsoon, think quick-dry, anti-slip and rain-ready essentials. Fashion should be functional too," said stylist Nisha Goenka.

Maybe not white today

White may be timeless, but monsoon puddles have other plans. Build your rainy-day wardrobe around darker shades like wine, charcoal grey, brown, navy and black that hide splashes and stains better. Save your whites and pastels for days when the skies look brighter. Also, all-white on a rainy day may turn sheer and result in a lot of unwanted stares.

Mind the hemline

The quickest way to ruin an outfit? Let it trail through muddy water.

Choose midi dresses, knee-length skirts or ankle-grazing trousers that stay off the ground. Skip floor-length maxis, oversized palazzos and wide-hem trousers that double up as street sweepers.

A fun, gender-inclusive option? Pair a short kurta with jorts. Tees with jorts, capris or shorts also make practical monsoon staples.

Also steer clear of heavy denim and thick sweatshirts — they become heavy, clingy and take forever to dry.

Beware the Marilyn Monroe moment

Fashion influencer Jhanvi Bhatia recommends A-line silhouettes during monsoon. While fit-and-flare dresses may look pretty, one enthusiastic gust of wind can create a Marilyn Monroe moment you never signed up for.

Footwear that won't betray you

Monsoon is not the season to test your balance in stilettos or style the plush leather shoes.

Crocs, rubber sliders and waterproof sandals are practical choices. If sneakers are your go-to, make sure they are water-resistant and allow them to air-dry completely after every wear. Damp shoes are an open invitation for unpleasant odours.

Your bag needs a rain check too

That expensive leather handbag? Leave it at home if dark clouds are looming.

Instead, carry canvas, nylon, cloth bags or washable totes that can survive a surprise shower. According to Goenka, faux leather is also a better alternative than genuine leather during the rainy season.

Always carry a backup plan

A lightweight waterproof jacket or a stylish raincoat can save both your outfit and your mood when it starts raining cats and dogs. Keep one handy — you will thank yourself later!