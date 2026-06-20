Ghare Baire: Home-cooked feasts or restaurant outings? Families rethink Jamai Sashthi celebrations

Jamai Sashthi has long been synonymous with elaborate home-cooked meals and family gatherings. Yet, as families adapt to changing lifestyles, ageing parents and rising temperatures, many are rethinking how the occasion is celebrated. City restaurants are also curating special menus so that families do not miss out on the festive feeling. While some Kolkata families stick to traditional rituals at home, others are embracing restaurant celebrations without letting go of the festival's core essence.

‘Nothing can replace the warmth of home’

Madhurima Sinha with husband Arindam Ghosal and her parents

For social media insights analyst Madhurima Sinha, Jamai Sashthi has always belonged at home. Married for four months, she has watched her parents continue the tradition with the same enthusiasm they had from the beginning.

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“My mother, Mitali Sinha, is the heart of every celebration. During my elder sister's first Jamai Sashthi, she cooked 25 dishes all by herself. Hosting isn't a responsibility for her, it's something she genuinely loves.”

Her father joins in too, creating a feast for son-in-law Arindam Ghosal. “My mother makes the best fish dishes, while my father excels at mutton. They take turns cooking because they want him to enjoy food prepared with love by both of them.”

Although she worries about their health and the physical effort involved, her parents are unwilling to move the celebration elsewhere. "For them, their son-in-law is family. Every dish is their way of making him feel special."

‘The effort is becoming difficult, but my in-laws won't give up’

Aniket Ghosh with mother-in-law Mithu Paul and wife Pritha Paul

Aniket Ghosh believes restaurant celebrations make practical sense, particularly when parents grow older.

“My father-in-law isn't keeping well, and my mother-in-law also struggles with health issues. In this heat, standing in the kitchen and preparing multiple dishes becomes extremely difficult.”

He suggests taking the family to a restaurant where everyone can enjoy a meal comfortably. "Cooking is not just about preparing food. There is shopping, marination, cleaning and washing up afterwards. It is a lot of work.”

Yet his in-laws remain committed to tradition. "They say they'll consider a restaurant only when they are completely unable to do it. Right now, all they want is to cook for their only jamai and make him feel special.”

‘A restaurant can never replace a proper Jamai Sashthi’

Proteek Banerjee and Aruna Baidya

For Proteek Banerjee and his mother-in-law, Aruna Baidya, Jamai Sashthi is deeply rooted in tradition.

"We serve rice, daal, five kinds of bhaja, chingri malai curry, mutton, chutney, sweets and seasonal fruits like mangoes and litchis. There are rituals, gifts and blessings that make the day complete."

Proteek feels the festival loses its significance when reduced to a simple restaurant outing. “Special days should be celebrated in special ways. Going to a restaurant or sending money and asking someone to eat outside doesn't feel like Jamai Sashthi.”

‘The tradition remains, only the venue has changed’

Sauraveswar Sen and mother-in-law Manju Jaiswal

For nearly a decade, Manju Jaiswal prepared elaborate Jamai Sashthi meals for her son-in-law despite being from Uttar Pradesh and following a vegetarian diet.

“I would create traditional thali-style meals with koftas, curries and jackfruit dishes. He would always appreciate them.”

However, Kolkata's soaring temperatures eventually changed things. “My son-in-law insisted that I should not spend hours sweating in the kitchen. He reminded me that love should not be measured by the number of dishes cooked.”

Today, the family celebrates at a restaurant while continuing the traditional blessings and rituals. “I still carry the thali and perform the ashirbaad. The tradition remains intact.”

‘Health concerns led us to make a practical shift’

Anusreea Paul Mukherjee with her husband Swarnava Mukherjee and her parents

For Anusreea Paul Mukherjee, Jamai Sashthi carries memories of resilience and family devotion.

“My mother, Amrita Paul, has been unwell since I was a teenager and was on a wheelchair during my husband's first Jamai Sashthi. Yet she personally performed the boron and supervised a grand meal.”

As her mother's health declined further, Anusreea's father stepped in to ensure the celebrations continued for husband, Swarnava Mukherjee.

“This year we have decided to celebrate at a restaurant because both my parents are ageing. Planning menus, visiting the market and supervising cooking have become exhausting.”

For Anusreea, the shift is practical rather than emotional. “The love, rituals and togetherness remain the same. Only the location has changed.”