Beyond flexibility: How yoga supports diabetes, arthritis, heart health, pregnancy and mental wellness

Yoga can tone your muscles. But it can also calm a racing mind, steady an erratic heartbeat and improve the quality of your sleep. Far from being just a weight-loss tool, yoga is increasingly finding a place in preventive and complementary healthcare, helping people manage chronic conditions when practised alongside prescribed medical treatment.

Yoga and Arthritis: Can yoga help reduce joint pain?

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Arthritis often brings joint pain, stiffness and reduced mobility, making everyday activities increasingly difficult. Many people fear that exercising painful joints could make things worse, but experts say the right kind of movement can actually ease symptoms.

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"Yoga, when practised correctly and under proper guidance, can significantly improve flexibility, balance and joint function," said Rakesh Rajput, HOD – Orthopaedics, CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI.

He recommends gentle postures such as Tadasana (Mountain Pose) to improve posture and balance, Vrikshasana (Tree Pose) to strengthen the legs, Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose) to improve spinal flexibility, and Marjariasana-Bitilasana (Cat-Cow Pose) to reduce spinal stiffness. Breathing exercises and meditation can also help lower stress, which often intensifies the perception of pain.

However, yoga is not a one-size-fits-all remedy. People with advanced arthritis or severe joint damage should avoid complex poses without medical supervision. "Consult your doctor and work with a trained yoga instructor to create a routine suited to your condition," Rajput advised.

Yoga professional Srijan Chakravarty recommends a low-impact routine that includes heel slides, straight-leg raises, hamstring stretches, supported knee lifts, chair leg raises, Setubandhasana (Bridge Pose), Makarasana (Crocodile Pose) leg lifts and gentle core-strengthening exercises, all performed slowly with controlled breathing.

Yoga and diabetes: Stretching towards better blood sugar control

Yoga can be a valuable complementary practice for people with diabetes, helping improve flexibility, circulation and overall metabolic health. These asanas gently activate muscles and nerves that often remain underused, while supporting the functioning of vital organs, including the pancreas, liver, kidneys and reproductive system. They also promote better digestion and positively influence the nervous and circulatory systems.

According to Chakravarty, breathwork is equally important. Practices such as Anulom Vilom, Chandra Bhedana and Ujjayi Pranayama improve oxygen supply and blood circulation, which may help regulate blood sugar levels and enhance overall well-being.

A routine, suggested by yoga professional Kakali Mukherjee, includes poses such as Sukhasana, Dandasana, Paschimottanasana, Janu Sirsasana, Ardha Matsyendrasana, Balasana, Pawanmuktasana, Setubandha Sarvangasana, Bhujangasana, Dhanurasana, Adho Mukha Svanasana, Mandukasana, Surya Namaskar, Vrikshasana and Trikonasana, along with Prana Mudra and Vayu Mudra.

However, these should always be practised under the guidance of a qualified yoga instructor.

According to the National Library of Medicine, growing evidence suggests yoga helps address several underlying mechanisms of diabetes and may aid in managing the condition and reducing its complications when combined with standard medical care.

Yoga and cardiovascular diseases: The heart of the matter

Yoga can be a powerful ally for heart health — not as a replacement for medicines, but as a complement to them. According to yoga professional Kakali Mukherjee, gentle practices such as Tadasana (Mountain Pose), Vrikshasana (Tree Pose), Marjaryasana-Bitilasana (Cat-Cow) and Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose) help improve circulation, regulate blood pressure, enhance breathing, reduce stress and promote better sleep.

"Yoga is increasingly being recognised as an important complementary lifestyle intervention for cardiovascular health," said Anil Mishra, director – cardiology, BM Birla Heart Hospital. Regular practice, he explained, can help manage risk factors such as high cholesterol, hypertension, obesity and chronic stress by lowering cortisol levels, improving metabolism and encouraging healthier lifestyle habits.

Mishra recommends poses like Bhujangasana, Setu Bandhasana, Tadasana, Vrikshasana, along with Anulom Vilom and Bhramari Pranayama.

Chakravarty added that mindful movement, deep breathing and supported postures strengthen the heart, improve oxygen delivery, calm the nervous system and stabilise blood pressure.

He recommends gentle poses such as Viparita Karani, Setu Bandha Sarvangasana, Trikonasana and Baddha Konasana, alongside Anulom Vilom, Bhramari, Sheetali and Hridaya Mudra. He advises practising only under the guidance of a qualified yoga teacher, particularly for people with hypertension or heart disease.

Yoga as a partner in cancer care

Yoga cannot treat cancer, but it can play a valuable complementary role in recovery. "It works alongside medication, radiation and other treatment regimes as part of a holistic approach to healing," said Mukti Mukherjee, Kolkata-based consultant radiation oncologist. "It helps ease stiffness, pain and the mental distress that often accompany conventional cancer treatment."

Kakali Mukherjee recommends lymphatic drainage-focused practices to improve lymph circulation, reduce swelling and fluid retention, support detoxification, strengthen immune function, relieve fatigue and promote relaxation. Her suggested asanas include Marjaryasana-Bitilasana (Cat-Cow), Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog), Viparita Karani (Legs Up the Wall), Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose), Balasana (Child's Pose) and Malasana (Garland Pose).

Srijan Chakravarty emphasises Prana Mudra, which he says helps improve vitality and immunity and may support overall well-being during recovery. He recommends practising it in a comfortable seated or lying position for up to 45 minutes daily, either continuously or in three 15-minute sessions.

Yoga for the mind, not just the body

Yoga is increasingly being recognised as a powerful complement to mental healthcare, helping manage stress, anxiety, depression and sleep disturbances alongside professional treatment.

Kakali Mukherjee recommends gentle poses such as Tadasana (Mountain Pose), Vrikshasana (Tree Pose), Balasana (Child's Pose), Viparita Karani (Legs Up the Wall) and heart-opening postures like Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose). These asanas help reduce stress and anxiety, improve emotional balance, enhance sleep quality, build self-awareness and foster resilience during difficult times.

According to Srijan Chakravarty, regular, mindful movement lifts low mood, eases anxiety, improves focus and helps regulate mood by calming the nervous system. Combined with breathwork and practices such as Surya Namaskar (chair variation), Cat-Cow, Mandukasana, Vakrasana, Ustrasana, Reverse Warrior, Nadi Shodhana, Bhramari, Anulom Vilom, Ujjayi Pranayama and Yoga Nidra, yoga promotes relaxation, supports better sleep and reconnects people with their bodies.

The science backs it up. "When we're stressed, the body's 'fight-or-flight' response keeps the brain on high alert, making restful sleep difficult," said Arup Halder, consultant in Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine, CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI. Slow breathing and yoga activate the parasympathetic, or "rest-and-digest", system, lowering heart rate, relaxing muscles and reducing cortisol. Research also suggests yoga can increase levels of the calming neurotransmitter GABA, helping sooth racing thoughts and improve sleep quality.

Yoga through motherhood: Breathing for two

Pregnancy may not be an illness, but it does require specialised care — and yoga has emerged as a valuable companion to prenatal health. Celebrities such as Anushka Sharma, Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan and Amy Jackson have all embraced prenatal yoga, challenging the outdated belief that expectant mothers should avoid physical activity altogether.

"There is good evidence that yoga is safe for both mother and baby when practised appropriately and under proper professional guidance," said Rajni Bagai, senior consultant – Gynaecology & Obstetrics, Narayana Hospital, Howrah and Chunavati.

Kakali Mukherjee recommends Baddha Konasana, Malasana and Setu Bandhasana to improve hip flexibility, support pelvic circulation and promote relaxation.

According to Srijan Chakravarty, prenatal yoga can help regulate blood pressure, reduce swelling and muscle discomfort, improve digestion and sleep, ease mood swings and prepare the body for a smoother delivery.

He advises poses like Tadasana (Mountain Pose), Katichakrasana Eka Hasta Skandha (Waist Rotating Pose – both sides), Urdhva Hastotanasana (Palm Tree Pose), Tadasana Paschima Baddhanguliyasana (Shoulder Stretch with Hands Behind Back, Interlaced Fingers), Anuvittasana (Standing Backbend Pose), Stitha Shroni Chakra (Standing Pelvic Circles) and Natarajasana (Dancer Pose against the Wall).