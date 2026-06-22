Hydrotherapy in Kolkata: Why water-based healing is making waves

Have you ever stepped into a hot shower after a long day and felt your muscles instantly relax? Or plunged your feet into cold water on a sweltering summer afternoon and felt revived? That soothing, invigorating feeling is not just in your head. It is the principle behind hydrotherapy — an age-old practice that uses water at different temperatures to promote healing, improve mobility and aid recovery.

Why water works

In his article The Physiological Basis of Hydrotherapy, scholar Edward B. Angell explains that water holds and conducts heat far more effectively than air, making it an ideal medium for regulating body temperature.

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The body's response depends on the temperature. Cold water rapidly removes heat, prompting the body to generate more warmth. This boosts circulation, muscle tone and nervous system activity, creating an energising effect. Warm water slows heat loss, relaxes muscles and calms the nervous system.

Heat can also influence cardiovascular health. According to the National Library of Medicine, warm-water bathing and low-temperature sauna sessions at 60°C for 15 minutes have been shown to improve cardiac function in patients with chronic heart failure.

A treatment rooted in history

Ruins of an ancient bath in Italy Shutterstock

Hydrotherapy's roots stretch back thousands of years. In Some Historical Facts Concerning the Hygienic and Therapeutic Use of Water, historian Blanche Pfefferkorn notes that ancient civilisations in India, Egypt, Greece and Rome recognised water's healing properties, and rivers such as the Ganges and Nile were revered for their perceived curative powers.

The practice gained scientific momentum in the 19th century through Austrian pioneer Vincenz Priessnitz, who developed a system of cold-water treatments after using them to heal his own injuries.

Today, hydrotherapy is widely used in naturopathy and rehabilitation medicine — and is gradually finding a foothold in Kolkata.

“The buoyancy of water reduces stress on joints and muscles, while its natural resistance helps improve strength, balance, coordination and mobility in a safe and enjoyable environment,” said Nita Diwan, founder of Unmish – Neuro Rehabilitation & Special Needs Centre in New Alipore.

Hydrotherapy centres in Kolkata

Unmish - Neuro Rehabilitation and Special Needs Centre

Sourced by the correspondent

At Unmish, hydrotherapy is recommended for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder, Cerebral Palsy, Muscular Dystrophy and other neurological or developmental conditions. “Hydrotherapy can help reduce muscle stiffness, improve movement patterns, enhance sensory processing and often accelerate the outcomes of conventional physiotherapy,” Diwan added.

Address: 77, Ustad Amir Khan Sarani, Sadapur, New Alipore

Alexa Active Aging Advanced Physiotherapy & Pain Management Centre

At Alexa Active Aging Centre, hydrotherapy is used for rebuilding strength and for healing injuries.

Address: Snehodiya, Street No. 165, BC Block, New Town, Action Area I

SwaHealth Physiotherapy Rehab

Trained therapists here make use of hydrotherapy to reduce strain on the body and alleviate pain from conditions like arthritis, injuries, or chronic conditions.

Address: 3, Shibnath Shastri Sarani, Block A, Block B, New Alipore