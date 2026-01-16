A scent of luxury: How homegrown recreated perfumes are fulfilling desires

There’s something about a perfume. A single whiff can lift a mood, trigger a memory or transport someone to a moment they thought they’d forgotten.

With its origins in ancient Mesopotamia and Egypt, the story of perfume traces back to around 4000 BCE, when, long before perfumes or ittars, people used natural scents like petals, wood and smoke.

Perfumes from brands like Gucci or Tom Ford come with a premium price tag, making it a dream to own at least one bottle of a luxury fragrance.

However, the price of luxury fragrances today has pushed many perfume lovers to seek a more accessible alternative — duplicates. These crafted imitations capture the character of high-end scents without the designer price tag.

My Kolkata spoke to a few founders of emerging brands who have successfully tapped into this growing market, showing that affordability and aspiration can go hand in hand.

Making iconic perfumes affordable

One of the pioneers in this space is Rizwan, who runs a homegrown perfume brand specialising in in-house dupes of luxury fragrances. By carefully blending natural extracts and synthetic aroma chemicals, he recreates iconic scents and offers them at affordable prices.

For Rizwan, the appeal lies in cutting out the extras that make luxury perfumes so expensive because of its brand markup, storage costs and packaging.

“Why not create an affordable perfume using the same natural extracts?” he asks. “Although it’s a dupe, my goal has always been to help everyone feel confident. Even at an affordable price, quality is never compromised.”

Crafting dreams, one scent at a time

Sudeep Das from Vivs Aroma approaches perfume-making from a slightly different angle. When asked if there is a difference between the original and a dupe, Das said, “Yes, there is a difference. But the idea is to capture the essence and feel of the fragrance, so people can enjoy it without paying the high price of a luxury bottle.

“At the end of the day, it’s about making luxury accessible and letting people enjoy the magic of scent,” he added.

From niche idea to thriving business

Homegrown brands are redefining what perfume culture means in India. They are proving that quality, artistry, and personal identity can all exist in a bottle that doesn’t cost a fortune.

Olfrah Fragrance believes that recreated perfumes are not about imitation, but about accessibility and evolution.

When asked how recreated perfume brands can differentiate themselves, Sananda Podder, co-founder of Olfrah Fragrance, explained that while it’s easy to launch a perfume brand, real differentiation comes from quality.

“From using organic grain-based alcohol and offering extrait de parfums with high oil concentration to investing in superior blends, atomisers, and premium packaging, every element plays a part,” she said.

Looking ahead, Podder sees the recreated perfume space growing alongside luxury fragrance houses rather than competing with them.

“There is space for both recreated perfume brands and luxury houses, as the customer segments are very different,” she added. “By focussing on delivering the best product at accessible prices instead of chasing market share, the market will grow naturally.”

Making Dubai’s signature fragrances affordable and accessible

Luxury perfumes in Dubai range from traditional oudh and florals to exotic oriental and musk notes. Rabian Scents brings these iconic fragrances straight to Kolkata, letting people enjoy the magic of such premium fragrances without leaving the city.

Also renowned for its traditional ittars, Rabian Scents’s founder Reazul Hassan explained that while both have their charm, perfumes offer better projection, making the fragrance last longer.

“My goal is to make premium fragrances accessible and help people fulfill their perfume dreams,” Hassan said, stressing that quality is never compromised.

Some of Rabian Scents’ bestsellers include Oudh Maracuja, Oudh Shamuk, Honey Oudh, Copper and Althair.