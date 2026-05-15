This tiny ‘iron fish’ could change how you fight anaemia at home

A tiny metal fish is the new wellness trend on social media, with reels claiming it can help tackle iron deficiency naturally. Called the iron fish, it is made of solid iron. When boiled in water or used in cooking, it releases small amounts of iron into the meal. Doctors say that while the idea may seem new online, the method itself is ancient. Here is everything you need to know…

How to use iron fish?

The iron fish is placed in boiling water or in a cooking pot for about 10 to 15 minutes. Doctors recommend adding lemon juice, vinegar or tomatoes while cooking because vitamin C helps the body absorb iron better.

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“The vitamin C in lemon juice or vinegar significantly improves iron absorption. This iron-enriched water can then be used to prepare food for the iron-deficiency patient, providing them with a substantial amount of iron,” explained Sraboni Mukherjee, chief dietitian at Fortis Hospital Anandapur.

How effective is it?

According to Mukherjee, the method can help with improving haemoglobin levels in people with iron deficiency. “This method is highly effective for those with severe iron-deficiency anaemia and can help prevent anaemia by 30 to 40 per cent,” she added.

But experts caution that the iron fish does not offer a miracle cure.

“Research shows that people with mild iron deficiency can achieve better haemoglobin levels through regular usage of the product. But it does not replace medical treatment for people who have moderate to severe anaemia,” said Gargi Singh Thakur, consultant in Internal Medicine at Manipal Hospital.

Doctors also stress that people do not need a specially designed iron fish to gain similar benefits, as traditional cast iron cookware can also naturally increase the iron content in food.

“The benefits of using ironware have been recognised for generations. It’s a traditional practice that remains highly effective for maintaining health,” said Mukherjee.

Experts also recommend cooking iron-rich foods such as fish, chicken, eggs, pulses and legumes in cast iron utensils. At the same time, they advise limiting tea or coffee around meals since both can reduce iron absorption.

Are there any harmful effects?

The ‘fish’ is either boiled in water or used directly in food while cooking

With this iron fish, the problem of rust gathering remains when not maintained properly. After every use, the iron fish needs to be washed, dried thoroughly, and stored in a dry place to prevent rust. Doctors say poor hygiene can affect health. “If the iron model is not kept clean, it can lead to gastrointestinal issues, digestive problems, diarrhoea and vomiting,” said Mukherjee.

Where to buy iron fish?

Iron fish are available online on major e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart. The prices begin from Rs 300 and can go up to Rs 2,000 depending on the brand.