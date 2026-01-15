‘Too good to eat’: Kheerer putuls, the sweet dolls that travel with Bengali wedding tottos

1 8 Photos: Amit Datta

As the wedding season continues, age-old rituals take centre stage, including the tradition of kheerer putul in biyer totto. Made from khoya or milk solids and shaped into dolls, fruits and playful motifs, these symbolise prosperity and goodwill.

At Rabindra Sarani’s Nutan Bazar, artisans continue to handcraft kheerer putul, keeping the cherished Bengali wedding custom alive. My Kolkata took a walk to see what’s new and unique.

There are about seven to eight shops inside Nutan Bazar that make these models, customised on order. On display were trays filled with miniature fruits and vegetables moulded from khoya. There were mangoes blushed with red, pale green gourds etched with delicate lines, custard apples, bananas and watermelons sliced open to reveal seeds painted by hand. These were arranged on ornate totto thalas lined with gold paper and wrapped carefully in plastic, ready to be sent to the bride’s or groom’s home as part of the ceremonial exchange.

Some creations were more playful. A peacock with an arched neck and a fan of real feathers stood tall beside rows of unfinished milk dolls.

In another corner, a dramatic fish platter took shape, complete with silver foil scales and tiny matching fish surrounding the main piece. Fish remains an important symbol of prosperity in Bengali weddings, and its presence in kheerer putul form reflects how tradition adapted without losing meaning.

Perhaps the most striking were the figurative pieces. One display showed a bride and groom sculpted in khoya, dressed in red and gold, seated on a motorcycle. The detailing was meticulous, from the groom’s dhoti and the bride’s veil to the chrome finish of the bike. These modern interpretations are increasingly popular among families looking to personalise their totto while keeping its core ritual intact.

An artisan at Adya Mistanna Bhandar said, “Each order is customised. Families specify the number of items, themes and size depending on budget and tradition. While smaller fruit assortments remain common, elaborate centrepieces are commissioned weeks in advance during the winter wedding season. The sweets were made to be consumed, but many families hesitate to break them, because they look so good”.

The price for kheerer putuls start from Rs 500. The price rises depending on the detailing.

In a city where weddings are evolving rapidly, these sweet dolls hold their ground. Carried carefully in decorated trays, they continue to travel from one household to another, carrying blessings, tradition and the sweetness of handmade craft.