Uptown fashion: Six must-have styles for winter from top-end brands

Recently, My Kolkata hand-picked a few options from Gariahat’s winter market that promise elegance and comfort at a fraction of big-brand prices. But, if you’re planning to be your own Secret Santa and splurge a little to reward yourself for every deadline you met, every hurdle you valiantly overcame in 2025, look no further. Slip out of your blankets and head to Zara, H&M, and Levi’s outlets in the city to grab the trendiest cardigans, jackets and coats. Or, if you’d prefer to stay tucked in, browse their websites for the hottest picks of the season.

My Kolkata brings you the ultimate winter style guide, covering everything from classic button-ups to snuggly coats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Button-up jackets and cardigans

Ditch the zippers for chic button-ups that can double as shrugs. Go for patterns or solid colours. Buttons that are vertically sewn look great. But, cardigans and jackets with buttons playfully placed add a quirky touch to your outfit. Easily the most versatile winter wear of the season, these button-ups can be paired with skirts, jeans and even dresses.

Where to shop: Zara, Allen Solly

Reversible jackets

Why choose a side when both are winning? Flip it, turn it, reinvent it – the jacket thrives on mixed identities. This is the only time that you can proudly be a turncoat, quite literally so! Throw on the jacket with a pair of denims and sneakers for a comfy, casual look or team it with trousers for a semi-formal style.

Where to shop: Monte Carlo, Louis Philippe

Hooded turtleneck puffer jackets

Not just a puffer jacket, not quite a hoodie and definitely not a simple turtleneck — it’s all three rolled into one for style, warmth and comfort. Style this snuggly jacket with jeans or trousers and you’ll be ready to turn a few heads this winter.

Where to shop: Marks and Spencer

Belted coats

Equal parts comfy and equal parts chic, a belted coat is the perfect pick this season — whether you’re heading out for a movie date or strolling down festively lit streets. Pair it with knee-high boots and a matching beanie for a look straight out of Lily Collins’s Emily in Paris wardrobe.

Where to shop: Mango, Vero Moda

Fur Capes

A cross between a shrug and a poncho, a fur cape is your easiest, sassiest shortcut to effortless elegance this winter. Pick neutrals like beige or brown and pair it with a white turtleneck tee. Alternatively, you may embrace the Pantone colour of the year — the cloud dancer. In simple terms, pair a white-hued fur cape with dark solids like maroon or black. Throw on a pair of jeans or a formal skirt and you’re good to go.

Where to buy: H&M, Suvasa

Sweatshirts

Quirky prints, bold solids and colour-blocked styles, sweatshirts are the easy-breezy winter staples for everyone. Style them with regular fit jeans or loose fits. Thrown on a pair of sneakers — and voila! You’ve aced the style test without breaking a sweat.

Where to buy: Levi’s, H&M, Van Heusen