Planning to buy a pre-owned luxury car in Kolkata? Here’s how to seal the deal without regret

The lure of owning a luxury car at a not-so-luxury price is irresistible.

And this bang for your buck, coupled with the desire to zap through traffic in a mean machine that commands attention, is leading to a rise in the sale, distribution and availability of pre-owned high-end cars in Kolkata.

But the decision to own a used BMW, Audi or a Porsche that may turn heads at your office parking is not fuelled just by the price and the oomph factor. It is about understanding what you want, why you want it, and how much risk you can afford.

As Prithveer Roychowdhury, 26-year-old director of LBD Resorts and Hotels, puts it: “You get that certain attraction towards a used one because the price point lets you enter a higher segment than you could with a new car. Used cars do make more sense sometimes.”

But it is not always a win-win for pre-owned car customers. Beneath the gleam of a pre-owned luxury car often lies a history that can make or break the deal.

A buyer’s perspective: Passion and purpose

Prithveer Roychowdhury with his used luxury cars

Prithveer has owned over a dozen BMWs, but the one that meant the most to him was a 2010 BMW 5 Series. “I bought it in 2021 as a remembrance of my grandfather’s first BMW,” he says. “It was a 3-litre inline-six 530i, one of the older models that had that raw feel you don’t get anymore.”

He knew exactly what he wanted and what to look out for. “Before buying, I got the car checked at an official BMW dealership. They take a nominal fee, but it’s worth it. You get to know what was replaced, what needs attention. That’s your safety net.”

Experience has made Prithveer better at the game. “You have to be careful with older cars, especially with brands like Jaguar or Mercedes where after-sales can break your bank,” he says. “BMWs, Audis or Porsches are safer if you know where to look.”

He advises keeping a 10 to 20 per cent buffer for inevitable fixes. “Even the cleanest car will have small irritations — a rattle here, a seal there.” And he is firm about insurance. “Full coverage is non-negotiable. A pair of headlights on my 7 Series costs ₹14 lakh. One crack can be catastrophic.”

The dealer’s insight: One size does not fit all

Prithveer's Audi TT was a showroom model

For Pratap Bhanu Singh, founder of Luxotica Automobiles, buying the right car begins with understanding the buyer. “The first point of any sale is ‘need’ analysis,” he explains. “You must know what the customer wants the car for. A family man doesn’t need a sedan, he needs an SUV. The car must match the person’s lifestyle and personality.”

Singh believes each brand carries its own character. “Mercedes stands for luxury, BMW for sportiness, Audi for technology. Porsche is pure performance, Range Rover is rugged. You can’t mix them up. The car is an extension of who you are.”

At Luxotica, only cars with clean records make the cut. “We don’t touch anything with accident history. Even if a headlamp was changed, we find out why,” he says. “We avoid cars that have been tuned or modified. It’s like doping — they perform for a while but lose their soul.”

“One per cent of the car’s ex-showroom price is the annual servicing cost. A Rs 90 lakh GLE will cost about Rs 90,000 a year for maintenance. Always service under warranty at the official workshop. Once that’s over, a trusted independent garage works fine.”

Caution: Not all discounts are discounts — some are liabilities

Prithveer's 2010 BMW 5 series

With a decade of experience, Souradeep (Jiko) Halder, a Kolkata-based dealer, has seen it all. “The 360-degree workshop check is the most important step,” he says. “Spend Rs 10,000 or Rs 20,000 — even Rs 1 lakh if it’s a Rolls-Royce. You’ll know if it’s flood-affected, accident-hit or tampered.”

His advice is to buy only from reputable sellers. “If someone’s offering a car at a lakh cheaper, he’s not giving you a discount from his pocket. There’s a reason — find out what it is.” He warns against hidden loans too. “Some owners take private finance without clearing dues. Always verify that before you buy.”

For first-timers, Jiko recommends restraint. “Start small. Buy a Rs 5 lakh BMW first. Learn its quirks before moving up to a Rs 30 lakh one.” He also cautions against third-owner cars. “They might look like a steal but turn into money pits. Always go for lower-driven, single-owner cars.”

On insurance, he keeps it practical. “Don’t claim for every scratch. It only raises your premium. Insurance is for the bad day, not every day.”

The final word

Buying a pre-owned luxury car requires patience and precision. It is about balancing heart and head. The right choice can reward you with comfort, performance and pride. The wrong one can burn a hole in your pocket.

As Prithveer sums it up, “At the end of the day, they’re machines. Machines can always be fixed. You just have to know what you’re getting into — and whether it’s worth it.”